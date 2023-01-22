Warzone 2 expert Metaphor reveals the best loadout for BAS-P SMG in Season 1 Reloaded

The extensive armory of Warzone 2 offers players various tools for combat. Along with that, the gunsmith system of the title allows gamers to kit their weapons with tons of attachments.

The combination of an extensive armory with such a wide collection of attachments allows players to create an astounding number of weapon loadouts in Warzone 2; however, not all of them perform quite well, and there are specific loadouts for certain weapons that work better than others.

As such, if players are searching for the best set of attachments to beef up their BAS-P SMG, then Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has the perfect recommendation for them.

Metaphor's BAS-P loadout shreds enemies in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The BAS-P SMG of Warzone 2 was first introduced with the Season 1 patch and is modeled after the real-life SIG MPX sub-machine gun.

Currently, it cannot be unlocked by completing any specific weapon-unlock challenge, and players need to reach and complete Sector A6 of the Season 1 Battle Pass to get their hands on it.

Metaphor is quite a well-known content creator of Warzone 2 who regularly uploads videos of loadouts, tips, tricks, and a lot more about the game on his YouTube channel.

Though there are quite a few weapons that can trounce the BAS-P in close-range combat, Metaphor describes it as an 'absolute monster' when it comes to mid-range gunfights. He further recommended that players use this gun as a sniper support platform.

This gun sports a very high rate of fire while having minimal recoil, making it ideal for novice players and hardened veterans who have been playing Call of Duty games for a long time. The low recoil of the gun will allow players to easily beam their enemies with a laser-like barrage of bullets with minimal effort.

With a fire rate of 870 rounds per minute and a muzzle velocity of 574m/s, this gun features a chest time-to-kill (TTK) value of just 897ms at a range of 30 meters, which is the usual distance of mid-range combat in Warzone 2.

According to Metaphor, the best attachments to kit this gun in the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch are as follows:

Barrel - 10.5" Bruen Typhon

10.5" Bruen Typhon Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock - Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Magazine - 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip - D37 Grip

Loadout for BAS-P in Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The 10.5" Bruen Typhon barrel (BAS-P level 23) is an integrated silencer that improves the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy.

Additionally, the in-built silencer will ensure that the sound of bullet fire is muzzled and players are not pinged on the tac map or compass while firing the gun.

The Cronen Mini Pro (Expedite 12 level 7) is one of the cleanest close-range optics available in the game. The small blue dot of this sight will also allow players to engage enemies at mid-range quite effectively.

The Ravage-8 stock will boost the gun's mobility and response time stats by increasing the aim-down sight speed, crouch movement speed, and sprint speed. This attachment will get unlocked once the FTAC Recon battle rifle reaches level 8.

The D37 Grip(BAS-P Level 12) will reduce the already minimal recoil of the gun by improving the control. This attachment is integral in turning the firearm into a low-recoil laser beam.

Lastly, the high fire rate of the gun chews through the bullet count quite quickly, and as such, the 50 Round Drum magazine is necessary for effective engagements against multiple enemies without having to reload too many times.

