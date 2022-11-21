Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 dropped less than a week ago and fixed many bugs and glitches while also adding new content to the game. Warzone 2.0 and DMZ were also released simultaneously, which is free-to-play on all platforms.

The BAS-P SMG is one of the guns that was released in the first season of the game. It has a high rate of fire and allows the user to remain highly mobile, making it suitable for close-range firefights. The weapon's performance can be significantly improved by putting together the right combination of attachments, allowing it to be used in medium-range firefights as well.

Best attachments for BAS-P SMG and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2

The BAS-P SMG in the Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

To unlock this weapon, players must make progress in the Battle Pass until Sector A6. The shortest route to reach the sector is through Sector A3. Players do not need to buy the Battle Pass to unlock the weapon as it is one of the free items available to unlock for all players. Once players unlock the BAS-P SMG, they can use it in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ.

After unlocking the weapon, players can unlock the best attachments for it by simply reaching the gun's maximum level of 24. Unlocking some attachments may require reaching a certain level on other weapons, but the most viable attachments for the BAS-P SMG are unlocked by reaching the maximum level of the gun.

The best attachments for BAS-P SMG in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Barrel: 10.5″ Bruen Typhon

10.5″ Bruen Typhon Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: D37 Grip

The 10.5" Bruen Typhon is a Barrel that provides the player with multiple advantages, including sound suppression, higher damage range, higher bullet velocity, and increased hip fire accuracy that make this weapon better in almost every aspect.

Next, the VLK LZR 7MW Laser attachment increases the gun's ADS speed (Aim Down Sight), aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed so that the gun's user has a higher chance of landing the first shot. The only downside is that the laser will be visible to enemies while aiming down the sight in Modern Warfare 2.

The FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel is a simple attachment with no downsides that improves idle aiming stability, making it easier to keep track of enemies. The D37 Rear Grip is an important attachment for improving recoil control, as it can get difficult to aim with the gun's high rate of fire.

Lastly, the 50-Round Drum magazine is helpful in medium-range firefights since the gun can run out of bullets quickly with its base magazine, which only holds 30 rounds. Although this attachment decreases ADS speed, it contributes to overall performance with the BAS-P SMG.

If players are uncomfortable using the gun's iron sight, the Cronen Mini Pro Optic attachment is the best option as it provides the players with a clear picture of the enemy, without blocking too much of the screen. The D37 Rear Grip can be replaced with this attachment to minimize the performance lost.

