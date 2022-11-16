Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 introduces veteran rewards, including blueprints, XP boosters, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 went live a few moments ago in some parts of the world and continues to become accessible in other regions. Moreover, Activision has included a rewards program in this title. The bonuses, however, only seem to apply to those who played Call of Duty: Warzone to a certain extent but subsequently decided to quit.

Jon @MrDalekJD



Here's the Hounds Tooth & the Dam Blade in-game Warzone Veterans got gifted 2 special Combat Knife Weapon Blueprints for use in #MWII and #Warzone2 Here's the Hounds Tooth & the Dam Blade in-game Warzone Veterans got gifted 2 special Combat Knife Weapon Blueprints for use in #MWII and #Warzone2!Here's the Hounds Tooth & the Dam Blade in-game 😍 https://t.co/WJ2kRTPGjV

As long as Warzone 2.0 players use the same Activision account and start their new journey on the platform they played the 2020 release on, they should be eligible for the veteran rewards. This information is based on an in-game screenshot of the recent release and clips like the one found in the tweet above.

Warzone 2 veteran rewards: Everything known thus far

It should be noted that the nature and level of the veteran rewards will vary with the amount of experience a Warzone 2.0 player had in the previous game. Reportedly, the following items are among the bonuses offered by the program:

Hound & Tooth Knife blueprint.

Calling card

Special profile icon

Weapon charms

XP boosters

While the rewards might not be very rich in quality, they're a token of appreciation to those who played the last COD Battle Royale game. Moreover, resources like the XP boosters can be helpful to gamers when they're getting started on their in-game journey. Weapon experience used to be one of the most useful items in Warzone, and that is unlikely to change in this title.

Activision will aim to take Warzone 2.0 to new heights, building on the success of first game

Call of Duty: Warzone faced its fair share of criticism, as the community didn't always agree with every decision that Activision made. Warzone 2.0 will be a chance for the developers to showcase everything they've learned from the feedback concerning the 2020 release.

Activision has already given a glimpse of what's to come as part of the first season: a FIFA World Cup-inspired mode, and football legends like Lionel Messi appearing as special operators.

With Modern Warfare 2 already being released, players of that title will get new game modes, blueprints, and more to look forward to. While Warzone veterans may have received rewards, it's a blank slate for all other players. With plenty of game modes and associated rewards, there will never be a better time to start playing Warzone 2.0 than the present.

