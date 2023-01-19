Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will reportedly have Rebirth Island from the original game

The removal of Rebirth Island from the playlist of Warzone Caldera has caused severe discontent among fans in the Call of Duty community. This small battle royale map, modeled after the famed Alcatraz, was also a regular stomping ground for many Call of Duty: Warzone players.

Rebirth Island was a part of the Resurgence playlist of Call of Duty: Warzone and was famous for its highly fast-paced movement and brutal close-to-mid-range combat. Many kill records have been established on this map, and a huge majority of Warzone 2 players will be delighted if it ever makes a comeback.

Although it seems like Rebirth Island is likely to return to the Call of Duty series, it is not in the way many had expected. A recent leak from a reputed community insider has hinted at the return of this fan-favorite map, but not in the way many might like.

Leaks hint at the return of Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Season 2

Shaun Weber @just4leaks2



More regions getting added

Rebirth is coming

and a content update for the TDM experience



These changes should come with the beginning of Season 2 for MW2/Warzone 2.0 Warzone MobileMore regions getting addedRebirth is comingand a content update for the TDM experienceThese changes should come with the beginning of Season 2 for MW2/Warzone 2.0 Warzone MobileMore regions getting added 🌍Rebirth is coming 🔁and a content update for the TDM experience These changes should come with the beginning of Season 2 for MW2/Warzone 2.0 https://t.co/Inq4w8Aedc

A recent leak from a reputed Call of Duty insider has hinted at the arrival of Rebirth Island in Warzone Mobile Season 2. Shaun Weber, whose Twitter handle is @just4leaks2, has recently posted that Warzone Mobile Season 2 will add the fan-favorite Rebirth Island map to the title's playlist.

He further posted that Activision will increase server access to multiple regions, thus finally releasing the game worldwide. Additionally, Season 2 is also stated to add a significant content update for the Team Death Match (TDM) mode.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



(via New rumor claims Rebirth Island will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile(via @just4leaks2 New rumor claims Rebirth Island will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (via @just4leaks2) https://t.co/7srdcqreWy

This news comes as a leak from the community insider, and players should remain skeptical until an official announcement from the developers. Although Rebirth Island might return in Warzone Mobile Season 2, the community will still miss that fast-paced combat pacing, which is the signature of this map.

The addition of Rebirth Island in Warzone Mobile might be good news for many, but the combat pacing of a mobile device will never be able to revive the adrenalin rush filled close to mid-range combat that made this map so famous and well-liked.

Resurgence to be added in Warzone 2 Season 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62

While many players will mourn the loss of the Rebirth Island from the PC and console platforms, they should also rejoice that Warzone 2 will finally introduce the much-awaited Resurgence Mode in Season 2.

A recent Tweet from Activision on their official Call of Duty page stated that Season 2 of Warzone 2 will finally add the Resurgence mode along with a small battle royale map dedicated to it. The update will also bring in Ranked Mode for Modern Warfare 2, whose arrival is also highly anticipated in the community.

Though players will not get the much-desired Rebirth Island in the Resurgence playlist of Warzone 2, the new map will rekindle the game's playability among the players in the community.

Poll : 0 votes