Warzone 2 Season 2 delayed by two weeks: New release date, expected features, and more

A recent leak about the delayed launch of Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has caused discontent within the community, as many players were hoping for the leak to be false.

However, it seems that the unwanted leak turned out to be true. Activision recently posted on their official Call of Duty Twitter channel stating that the upcoming patch has been delayed till February 15 instead of the expected release date of February 1.

The official confirmation could cause further discontent among players, although that might not be the case this time. Despite the delayed arrival, Activision has stated that it is finally introducing some highly-awaited game modes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, which is good news for the Call of Duty community.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 finally adding Resurgence and Ranked Mode

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 finally adding Resurgence and Ranked Mode

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We look forward to sharing more details on the updates coming to Season 02 in a deep-dive studio blog next week. This includes exciting changes to Warzone 2.0 including the gulag, looting and loadouts. More soon!

Despite the delayed launch, Warzone 2's Season 2 will arrive with a much-awaited Resurgence Mode. The community has been eagerly waiting for this mode since its map was leaked a few weeks back.

Thus, the official announcement of this mode's arrival, along with a new small map dedicated to it, will be warmly welcomed by the cross-platform community.

James - JGOD @JGODYT Changes I think/hope will Happen:

+50 to HP

3 Plates Default

Inventory Caps for Streaks/Self Revives

Buy Stations Streak Cap Removed

Sprint while Plating

Significant Reduction to AI and Lethality

The Twitter post further states that the developers have listened to various complaints from the community, and changes are being made accordingly to improve the playability of the game. As such, players can expect a ton of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes with the arrival of Season 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will introduce Ranked Mode

Regarding Modern Warfare 2, the Twitter post has stated that the next update will finally add the much-awaited Ranked Mode to the title.

Modern Warfare 2 has not seen many updates since the arrival of Season 1 Reloaded, and players have been expecting new content. However, the arrival of Ranked Mode will rekindle the playability of the title and finally give players a reason to grind and improve their game.

The Twitter post also stated that Season 2 will introduce new multiplayer maps and game modes for Modern Warfare 2, along with the addition of new weapons to the already extensive armory of both titles.

The official announcement of Warzone 2 Season 2 arrives at a time when both games are reportedly losing players. Hopefully, this timely announcement will give the community a reason to give both of these games another chance.

