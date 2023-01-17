Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 update to be reportedly delayed by two weeks

A recent leak by Call of Duty data miners has suggested that the much awaited season 2 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 might be delayed for a few days. While Activision is yet to make any official announcement, the news is surely a disappointing one for the CoD community.

Based on the current battle pass cycle, season 1 is expected to end on February 1. Based on how Call of Duty season works, fans easily assumed that the brand new season would be out right after the end of the battle pass or one or two days later; however, the recent leaks do not indicate the same.

Here is what has been revealed so far:

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 will reportedly begin on February 15

Popular Call of Duty Twitter account CharlieIntel recently posted a tweet saying,

"New data mining information suggests Season 02 of MWII and Warzone 2 begins February 15th, not February 1st. Seems like the new Season may be delayed. No official announcement yet from Activision."

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL New data mining information suggests Season 02 of MWII and Warzone 2 begins February 15th, not February 1st. Seems like the new Season may be delayed. No official announcement yet from Activision. New data mining information suggests Season 02 of MWII and Warzone 2 begins February 15th, not February 1st. Seems like the new Season may be delayed. No official announcement yet from Activision.

As the account is known to have reliable sources regarding the game, it is assumable that the next season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 might possibly be delayed. Based on the leaks, the next season will possibly arrive on February 15.

With Warzone 2's playerbase gradually decreasing, the community has been looking for new content to drop over the last three months. While there was some exciting DMZ content, like the introduction of Building 21, the first season of the battle royale failed to live up to expectations.

Modern Warfare II Informer @CODMW2Informer



• Gunfight



• Castle Map



• Gun Game



• New resurgence Warzone map



• Japan theme



• Crossbow



• New Shotgun



This is according to data mined information.



Be following What’s coming with Season 2 of #ModernWarfareII • Gunfight• Castle Map• Gun Game• New resurgence Warzone map• Japan theme• Crossbow• New ShotgunThis is according to data mined information.Be following @CODMW2Informer for all things Modern Warfare II! What’s coming with Season 2 of #ModernWarfareII:• Gunfight • Castle Map• Gun Game• New resurgence Warzone map• Japan theme• Crossbow• New ShotgunThis is according to data mined information.Be following @CODMW2Informer for all things Modern Warfare II! https://t.co/VghVZx1Kmj

According to certain sources, Season 2 could possibly bring a brand new Resurgence map to Warzone 2's playlist. As for Modern Warfare 2, there are rumors of the return of the fan-favorite 'Castle' map from Call of Duty: World of War.

'Ronin' from Modern Warfare (2019) is reportedly returning to both games as an operator. The leaked images further suggested a Japanese themed season for Call of Duty's forthcoming content update.

With all the leaks in hand, the excitement is surely high, and given the current state of both games, a load of content might save the gradually decreasing playerbase in Call of Duty.

The recently leaked news is a bummer for fans as season 2 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 might get delayed for 15 days; however, that can be a blessing in disguise as the developers might want to take some time to give the community a fresh new season with less controversial in-game changes.

Poll : 0 votes