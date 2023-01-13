Warzone 2 DMZ Gauntlet tournament: How to watch, schedule, prize, and more

Call of Duty has finally announced the first-ever tournament for Warzone 2's DMZ mode. While the battle royale title's esports scenario is pretty strong, the new announcement will surely add more variety to the game's competitive world.

With DMZ becoming more popular, and being one of the main attractions fans stick around for, it's no surprise that there will be a professional competitive tournament. In a Twitter post, Call of Duty officially revealed Warzone 2's DMZ Gauntlet tournament.

To learn more about the format, schedule, and prize pool, read below.

Warzone 2's DMZ Gauntlet tournament schedule, where to watch, and more

In DMZ, players can either choose to fight opponent players or they can complete the objectives. With AI enemies holding strongholds and roaming the streets, the mode perfectly creates the PvPvE situation in Call of Duty for the very first time.

Tune in as 16 captains and their trios work their way through a variety of challenges in DMZ competing for their share of $30,000!



January 17 at 12PM PST

$30,000 Prize Pool

16 Trios



According to the official post by Call of Duty, Warzone 2 DMZ Gauntlet tournament will start on January 17 at 12 PM PST. Not much about the tournament has been revealed so far. However, there will be a total of 16 teams that will participate in DMZ Gauntlet.

It is quite unclear where the tournament will be streamed. However, it is expected that Call of Duty's official Twitch channel will host the broadcast, and the participants might stream DMZ Gauntlet on their respective platforms as well.

Activision is yet to announce the names of the participants in the tournament. The post asked the community about who they want to see participate, and as such, top names jumped in right away. Here are a few:

One of the top Warzone pros, Tommey showed his respect to the streamers who specialize in DMZ. He stated:

Tommey @Tommey @CallofDuty Would love to see all of the big DMZ streamers as captains, it’s their mode and they deserve to represent in a great tournament. @CallofDuty Would love to see all of the big DMZ streamers as captains, it’s their mode and they deserve to represent in a great tournament.

It seems that the excitement regarding the tournament is peaking, and the community can't wait to see what all the big names have to offer in this unique tournament.

Activision is yet to declare a format for Warzone 2's DMZ Gauntlet. However, judging from the tweet, we can assume that the focus for the players would be more on completing challenges than killing other teams.

The prize pool for DMZ Gauntlet tournament

The competition will have a grand total of $30,000 of shared prize. It is still yet to be confirmed how the reward money will be divided among the teams in Warzone 2's DMZ Gauntlet tournament.

There have been a number of battle royale tournaments getting held every year. With the World Series of Warzone having become one of the big ones, the competitive scenario of Call of Duty's battle royale has expanded in every possible way.

With the Extraction mode getting a tournament of its own, there will be more options for players to approach the world of Warzone in different ways.

With Season 2 coming up next month, this tournament will surely hype up the community. A recent leak also showed that a DMZ map may be introduced next season. While Building 21 and Al Mazrah are already present, the excitement is at its peak to see what the developers have in store for the future.

