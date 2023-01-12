Warzone 2 player discovers new infinite money glitch in the DMZ mode

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ has always been at the center of controversy. Although the mode is quite addictive and fun, it is currently plagued with numerous bugs and glitches that often ruin the experience. A community member recently discovered one such glitch that allowed them to accumulate infinite amounts of money in the DMZ.

Warzone 2's DMZ is still in its beta phase, so it is expected to have issues every now and then. However, the list of glitches is huge, and the developers are yet to address many of them. Some of these bugs are simple technical errors, but a few have the potential to break the game and provide an unfair advantage to those who exploit them.

This article discusses a glitch that is currently allowing players to gain infinite money in DMZ.

Warzone 2's unlimited money glitch in DMZ leads to unfair situations

Reddit user u/Rezvord recently discovered a glitch in Warzone 2's DMZ mode that allowed them to earn infinite money. The user posted their findings on the r/CODWarzone subreddit, and it quickly gained the attention of the game's fans.

u/Rezvord shared a clip from the game and described how one could go about exploiting it to acquire unlimited cash in DMZ. In the clip, the player is seen collecting cash from a broken safe. They then proceed to the nearest Dead Drop location. As soon as they reach the spot, they drop off all the cash collected from the cracked safe.

Earning over $200,000 with the infinite money glitch in DMZ (Image via u/Rezvord on Reddit)

The player repeats the process a couple of times to increase their earnings. In the first drop, they were seen accumulating an amount of $13,000 ($8000 + $5000), and they kept earning more as they repeated the process. Towards the end of the clip, the user had earned over $200,000.

This exploit results in them earning unlimited cash. This cash can be used across DMZ's Exclusion Zone to acquire various gear and items to make the survival process easier.

Players have to be really quick with their actions to execute the glitch successfully. u/Rezvord mentioned that they would have to open and close the safe in less than a second so that the money doesn't get added to their inventory. The user also stated that taking anything else from the safe would result in the glitch not working.

Apart from the glitch, successful drops reduce the in-game time to get back one's insured weapons, so executing these particular sets of actions enables players to lower the cooldown timer quickly and get back their insured weapons.

Note: This glitch has only been discussed for informational purposes, and players should not use the exploit in the game.

This is all there is to know about the infinite money glitch in Warzone 2's DMZ. However, now that it has been brought into the spotlight, the developers are likely to address the issue quickly and fix it permanently.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes