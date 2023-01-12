Modern Warfare 2 developers add Easter Egg to celebrate New Year

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players have recently discovered an interesting Easter Egg in the game. It has been added to the game as part of the 2023 New Year celebrations and can be observed in matches when a player is killed against a wall. Their blood would splatter on the wall to read '23' or 'Happy New Year.'

Call of Duty games have always featured intriguing Easter Eggs, and the latest titles, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, are no exception. Previously, players found the popular TV series 'Breaking Bad' Easter Egg in the game's multiplayer. Similarly, in Warzone 2's DMZ mode, a Black Ops 2 Easter Egg was found.

Everything fans need to know about Modern Warfare 2's new year Easter Egg

Reddit user u/TNT_Jonathan recently posted their discovery on the Modern Warfare II subreddit. The user shared pictures of the blood splatters that read out '23' and 'Happy New Year.' To execute this, the enemy must be close to a wall with their backs facing it. However, some claim that enemies don't have to be near a wall, which can be observed in the blood splattered on the floor.

Also, players must own two New Year bundle weapons to get this Easter Egg to appear in matches. These guns include the Countdown Lachmann 556 and the Party Popper .50 GS. Players must have these blueprints equipped to make the Easter Egg appear. According to u/TNT_Jonathan, the number '23' appearing in the blood splatter was more common than the 'Happy New Year.'

They added that the M13B Assault Rifle from Christmas Klaus Bundle also replicates a similar effect. However, it reads 'Naughty,' adhering to the Christmas theme. Similarly, the Victus blueprint within the same bundle reads out as 'Nice.'

Fans were quick to point out that this Easter Egg wasn't unique to Modern Warfare 2 (2022), and similar features prevailed in the previous iteration, Modern Warfare (2019), where it was observed with the weed-themed bundle that would splatter out a big pot leaf.

This New Year's Easter Egg is a fairly new discovery. The Call of Duty community is active and continues to find unique and interesting Easter Eggs.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

