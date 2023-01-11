Warzone 2 sees the return of Grau meta in Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone 2 offers its players many weapons. Like its predecessor, Warzone, every Season update comes with statistical weapon changes, resulting in some guns becoming more popular.

In Warzone 1, Grau 5.56 dominated Battle Royale matches. It gained the status of being a meta weapon with numerous updates and, to date, is considered one of the best assault rifles in the game.

While the Grau 5.56 is currently unavailable in Warzone 2, the community has found a way to replicate the assault rifle in the current iteration. The latest shooter title's Gunsmith 2.0 system comes with many customization options. It allows users to tweak and modify their favorite guns. By exploiting this system, fans can bring back the iconic Grau 5.56 in Warzone 2.

Modifying the Lachman 556 assault rifle into Grau in Warzone 2

YouTube content creator Metaphor recently published a video on his channel sharing a Lachman 556 loadout that closely resembled the classic Grau 5.56 from Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone. The Grau 5.56 is a low-recoil weapon that can be fired across ranges without losing accuracy. The gun also has solid mobility stats and doesn't slow down players.

Being a large open world with varied terrains, Warzone 2 engagements can occur at any range or situation. Danger lurks in every corner of Al Mazrah, and evading such situations quickly adds to your advantage.

While most weapons don't provide mobility and the ability to engage in long-range fights, Metaphor's custom Lachman 556 loadout brings together the best of both worlds and provides users with a balanced experience. Here's Metaphor's Lachman 556 loadout to turn the assault rifle into the Grau 5.56:

Lachman 556 loadout to turn it into the Grau 5.56 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: 15.9" Lachman Rapp Barrel (Tuned for maximum Recoil Steadiness and Damage Range)

15.9" Lachman Rapp Barrel (Tuned for maximum Recoil Steadiness and Damage Range) Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (Tuned for maximum Aim Down Sight Speed and Close Eye Position)

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

15.9" Lachman Rapp Barrel: Increases bullet velocity along with damage range. Apart from these two enhancements, it also helps with recoil control. All these features made the Grau 5.56 great in the previous iteration.

Komodo Heavy: It further helps control recoil by reducing the horizontal recoil. Vertical recoil is generally easier to control as it slightly pulls the aim stick or mouse downwards. But horizontal recoil is difficult to manage and is helped by the Komodo Heavy.

Komodo Heavy for the Lachman 556 (Image via Activision)

5.56 High Velocity: Gunfights in Warzone 2 often feel slow, unlike in the previous iterations. Having the ammunition type set to 5.56 High Velocity ensures that bullets travel faster and make every shot feel snappy.

40 Round Mag: In the Battle Royale title, unless users are queuing for solo matches, they will have to deal with several enemies together. The 40 Round Mag ensures that players don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight.

Cronen Mini Pro: This is currently one of the best optical sights in the game. It is clear, concise, and provides a clear vision of your targets.

These attachments help turn the Lachman 556 into the Grau 5.56-like assault rifle in Warzone 2. While it doesn't behave exactly as the iconic Grau did, it is pretty close and offers similar features for which the 5.56 is known.

Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

