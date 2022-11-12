Top 5 Assault Rifle loadouts to use in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are finally settling into multiplayer game modes, and the newest game's competitive side is raging. Experimenting with different weapons and their attachments has been a top priority for content creators who strive to showcase the best possible loadouts in the game.

Assault rifles are the safest bet for possibly every situation in multiplayer lobbies, but one can still get confused over which gun to run in multiplayer lobbies. However, following trends and analyzing the average time-to-kill statistics of each weapon corresponding to various distances can finally end the debate on ranking each assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2

Hence, this article aims to list the best possible loadouts for assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2

Lachmann 556, M4, and 3 other assault rifle load-outs for dominating Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer lobbies

5) Kastov 545

Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via callofduty.com)

Optics: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Barrel: IG-K30 406MM

Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3

Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The multiplayer-oriented loadout for the Kastov 545 offers increased recoil control and mobility. To further increase the gun's mobility, one can swap out the stock with Markeev R7 Stock.

Regarding optics, some players are confident using iron sights and can add other attachments by removing the Cronen Mini Red Dot.

4) STB 556

STB 556 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via callofduty.com)

Optics: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Barrel: 24.4" Bruen S-620

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Stock: Bruen HCR 56 Stock

Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

Thanks to the FTAC C11 Riser on the STB 556, the recoil remains under control as only the aiming stability of the gun and aim walking speed gets negatively affected. However, mobility is regained by the efficient VLK LZR 7MW laser.

It is important not to choose a rear grip here to retain the overall balance of the gun, making it an efficient assault rifle in close to midrange engagements.

3) M4

M4 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via callofduty.com)

Optics: Cronen Mini Pro

Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

The M4 had a reputation for being one of the most versatile guns in Modern Warfare. Hence, the sequel doesn't disappoint with the gun's potential. However, prioritizing its recoil control is the safest bet for multiplayer modes in Modern Warfare 2.

Using Ravage-8 or Demo Fade Pro stocks are also viable choices depending on one's style of gameplay. These stocks will greatly increase mobility and overall aim speeds at the cost of relatively worse recoil control and aiming stability.

2) Lachmann 556

Lachmann 556 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via callofduty.com)

Optics: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Barrel: Lachmann Nova

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Stock: FT Mobile Stock

Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3

The Lachmann 556 has proved its potential in overall gun control, which gives players the freedom to choose several other mobility-boosting attachments.

Furthermore, the Lachmann Nova Barrel's pros outmatch the disadvantage by a large margin and can help with increasing bullet velocity and recoil control.

1) Kastov 762

Barrel: KAS-7 406MM

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The Kastov 762 has established itself as the powerhouse assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2. To add to its advantages, the KAS-7 406MM barrel greatly increases the recoil control and bullet velocity of the gun.

Aiming down the SZ Lonewolf Optic will help players hunt down opponents from a distance, making use of the gun's long-range effectiveness. Furthermore, the True-Tac Grip increases its overall mobility to make the AR more aggressive in close-range combat.

Final Thoughts

With a wide selection of maps introduced in the game, assault rifles are the safest bet due to their versatility when it comes to range and time-to-kill.

Multiplayer modes in Modern Warfare 2 are starting to get competitive and one should always have these AR loadouts at hand. Check out the new weapons introduced in Season 1 here.

