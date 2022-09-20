Best M4 Class setup for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta

The M4 Class in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta is considered the safest choice of weapon to start with, owing to its adaptability and reliability. Fans of the Modern Warfare reboot recently discovered one of the most versatile assault rifles in the game when Infinity Ward introduced the M4A1. It quickly received high pick rates as the gun can be modified to suit every map within the game. Thanks to its goodwill, it is back on track to becoming one of the most sought-after guns in the game.

The weapon is readily available and helps players learn about the basic gun mechanics featured in the game, without affecting its overall performance. While other guns may feature other perks, the M4 is expected to have an immense impact on the game.

Thus, this guide aims to create an optimal loadout setting for the M4 and elaborate on the attachments and appropriate perks that best complement the gun.

A guide to making the best M4 Class setup in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

M4 Loadout List

The recoil pattern for M4 without any attachments is unstable and borderline unusable in competitive multiplayer modes. However, attachments improve recoil control and hip-fire accuracy considerably, enhancing one's gameplay in relatively smaller maps.

Keeping these priorities in check, this class setup has been created to bring out the extensive potential of the M4:

Receiver : M4

: M4 Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock : Demo Fade Pro Stock

: Demo Fade Pro Stock Barrel : Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel

: Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel Muzzle : None

: None Underbarrel : None

: None Ammunition : None

: None Rear Grip : XTEN Grip

: XTEN Grip Magazine : None

: None Laser: 4MW Laser Box

One may find hip-fire accuracy to be particularly important in multiplayer modes as quick reflexes and in-game movement are essential in overpowering opponents. Thus, the 4MW Laser Box plays an important role in this M4 class setup, which does a lot more than simply improve upon hip-fire accuracy. The 4MW Laser Box also supports recoil control, which is essentially the icing on the cake.

The M4 is also notorious for its weird iron sights, which are not ideal for long-range duels. It becomes increasingly difficult to balance a strong sight with the required level of recoil control. This is where the Cronen Mini Red Dot provides significant clarity and depth to improve overall player accuracy.

Time to elaborate on the game-changing attachments for the M4 in Modern Warfare 2, which includes the Demo Fade Pro Stock, Tempus Hightower 20' Barrel and the XTEN Grip. This array of attachments boosts the overall sprint-to-fire time and walking speed while aiming, keeping recoil in check.

Game-changing Perks

Dying from explosives is essentially the most dreadful way for a player to meet his end and to prevent that, EOD is essential in every player's arsenal. When push comes to shove, these passive perks might save players from impending death caused by explosives.

Run and gun mechanics have always been favored in Call of Duty games, and Modern Warfare 2 doesn't stray from the "legacy." Quick thinking and speed boosts help one score more kills and thus, Double Time also acts as an essential perk for any map.

One of the most beloved perks in Modern Warfare 2 is expected to be Ghost without a doubt. In a game where a player's location is key, compromising it could prove catastrophic. Ghost allows players to remain undetected to enemy surveillance techniques.

Final Thoughts

Attaining higher kill streaks is a piece of cake with the support of incredibly useful perks like Ghost. Players should definitely try this curated loadout to bring out the maximum potential of the M4 in Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.

