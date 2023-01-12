Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 playlist update: Shipment removed, Trios return, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 recently received a playlist update. The update removed the Shipment 24x7 playlist and brought back Shoot House in Modern Warfare 2. Similarly, Warzone 2's playlist has also received changes, but only in-game modes.

Season 1 introduced a heap of new content for both titles. It added a new Battle Pass, new game modes, guns, classic Call of Duty maps, and more. Along with these additions, the active playlist also received updates.

The developers have been updating the active playlist by adding new modes and maps to the rotation. Season 1 saw the map Shoothouse being added to the active map pool, followed by Shipment in Season 1 Reloaded.

Shoot House returns, new game mode, and more in Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 playlist update

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard

• Shoot House 24/7 is back

• Adding Control



This week in

• Trios returns



Infinity Ward recently pushed an update that changed the active playlist in both games. All the playlist updates are discussed below:

Modern Warfare 2

As mentioned earlier, the iconic Shipment map, introduced with the Season 1 Reloaded update, has now been removed. The developers have brought back the map Shoot House, which was introduced in Season 1.

Similarly, a new game mode called 'Control' has been added to the mix. It is now a featured mode in Modern Warfare 2. It was first introduced in the Call of Duty series with COD: Black Ops 4.

Since then, it has appeared in COD: Black Ops Cold War, COD: Vanguard, and Modern Warfare 2. The mode involves the attackers capturing all the zones on the map to win.

Andy Kirk @AndyKirk0069 @InfinityWard Please please plesse please bring back fast paced shipment 24/7. It was one thing in mw2 mp that brought us smiles on our faces. It was sooo much fun. Atleast provide us an update on when it would be back please? @InfinityWard Please please plesse please bring back fast paced shipment 24/7. It was one thing in mw2 mp that brought us smiles on our faces. It was sooo much fun. Atleast provide us an update on when it would be back please?

While it adds a new flair to the game, fans aren't entirely happy with the playlist changes this time. The community demands that the developers return the iconic 'Shoot the Ship 24x7' mode to the active pool, which involves both Shoot House and Shipment map.

Swift @xSwiftyx_ @InfinityWard Just get rid of control it’s the worst game mode I’ve ever played @InfinityWard Just get rid of control it’s the worst game mode I’ve ever played

Moreover, players are disappointed with the addition of the Control mode. People have called it one of the worst game modes in the series. Right now, the community seems more in favor of the return of the Shipment map as it offers intense action and allows players to rack up huge XP and complete camo challenges.

Warzone 2

Raven Software @RavenSoftware A new Warzone 2.0 Playlist is NOW LIVE!



Battle Royale

• Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

• Mini Royale - Trios



DMZ

• Trios



#Warzone2 A new Warzone 2.0 Playlist is NOW LIVE!Battle Royale• Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads• Mini Royale - TriosDMZ• Trios 📢 A new Warzone 2.0 Playlist is NOW LIVE!Battle Royale• Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads• Mini Royale - TriosDMZ• Trios#Warzone2 https://t.co/EFzgqt6jLz

However, the changes to Call of Duty: Warzone 2's playlist haven't been significant. Users can now play the title's Battle Royale mode in solos, duos, trios, and quads. The Mini-Royale mode also saw a minor update, with the trio mode now being accessible. As a result, the third-person playlist was removed.

Scott Marshall @EhScootsy @InfinityWard Trios has always been here? You guys really don’t know what’s in your own game rotation? @InfinityWard Trios has always been here? You guys really don’t know what’s in your own game rotation?

While the developers have announced the return of trios for the Battle Royale mode, the community claims that the mode has always been present in the game, leading to minor confusion among the players.

These were all the playlist changes that the title received on January 12, 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Season 2 update to drop, which is expected to arrive on February 1, 2023.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

