Warzone 2: What is the upcoming Mini Royale mode?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be launching its Mini Royale mode with the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded update.

Activision's official blog recently unveiled all the content that's coming to the title. While modes such as Raid have intrigued players, traditional Battle Royale fans are more excited about the upcoming Mini Royale.

Mini Royale isn't new to Warzone 2. It was present in the previous iteration of the title as well, having first appeared in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). The first Mini Royale took place on the iconic Warzone map, Verdansk. Soon after, it was available to play on the fan-favorite Rebirth Island as well.

It was, however, absent in the current iteration of the title until now. This article will take a closer look at Warzone 2's upcoming Mini Royale mode.

Everything fans need to know about Warzone 2's Mini Royale mode

Grab your ATV, Shock Sticks, and the squad to prepare for battle on a virtual pitch, or feel the intensity of a condensed Battle Royale in these limited-time Playlists



Mini Royale, as the name suggests, is a scaled-down version of the Battle Royale mode. It will take place in Al Mazrah itself. There will be fewer players on the map overall, as opposed to the typical 150. In the previous iteration, the total number was halved to 75 (in Verdansk) and 40 (in Rebirth Island).

However, it is unclear at the moment on how many players will be participating in the match simultaneously this time around.

The safe zones will be made smaller right from the start. This will ensure that all the action takes place within a tiny area. Since the area will be restricted, danger will be present in every corner of the map, which will result in increased intensity of gunfights in these compact locations.

Since the total area to engage in combat will be scaled down, most fights will happen in close quarters, allowing weapons such as SMGs, Shotguns, and Pistols to shine.

Usually, fans prefer using Assault Rifles or LMGs in the Battle Royale mode as Al Mazrah is huge with varied terrain. As such, these can conveniently handle different scenarios that might occur, be it in close, medium, or longer ranges. However, that won't be the case with the Mini Royale mode.

Apart from the fights, matches will last for a few minutes compared to the primary mode, which can last up to half an hour in some instances. This allows for a quick drop-in to cure one's Warzone fever.

When will Mini Royale mode arrive

The Mini Royale mode is expected to arrive with the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update. The update is set to go live this December 14, at 10 AM PT. Apart from the Mini Royale mode, it will also introduce a Rocket League-like game mode called the Warzone Cup, which is part of their Modern Warfare 2 FC event.

This is all there is to know about the upcoming Mini Royale mode in Warzone 2. It will be a limited-time variant and as of yet, there is no official confirmation on the end date of the Mini Royale playlist.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

