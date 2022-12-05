Warzone 2's new Resurgence map leaked by data miners

Based on recent leaks from data miners, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is reportedly getting a Resurgence map. An image of the map has been making rounds recently, with leakers claiming that it's the upcoming Resurgence map. Users who shared the image received DMCA notices. with their posts being removed.

While Warzone 2 didn't arrive with any Resurgence maps, current developments have led the Call of Duty community to believe that maps like these will be making their way into the game soon.

Everything that fans need to know about the leaked Warzone 2 Resurgence map

Recently, a Reddit user posted an image of the leaked Warzone 2 Resurgence map on the CODWarzone subreddit. It was a picture of a small map with different areas marked on it. These locations included Greenhouse, Apartments, Power Plant, Water Treatment, Residential, Shipwreck, Castle, Town Center, Industrial Ruins, Port, and Beach Club.

In comparison to previous Resurgence maps, this map is far smaller in scale and is reportedly stated to support DMZ and Ground War (24v24) as well. Based on the leaked image, this map will accommodate a total of 50 players.

The original Warzone featured two Resurgence maps, Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island. Both of these maps were fan favorites and were greatly enjoyed by the community. However, with the release of WZ2, both maps were removed from the original title, with it being renamed Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera.

The leaked image was quickly picked up by numerous community members and shared extensively. Unfortunately, it was taken down shortly after, with many players questioning its authenticity.

While it remains to be seen if these rumors hold true, fans are speculating that the leaks are most likely real, which is why users sharing this map have received DMCA notices. Previously, it was rumored that Resurgence maps would be a part of the sequel, but there were no official sources confirming these statements.

Resurgence maps were introduced to the Call of Duty series with the original Warzone. These were smaller maps, allowing infinite respawns until very late in the game as long as the player's teammates were alive. This allowed for intense close-quarter combat, where weapons such as SMGs and Shotguns shone.

This is all there is to know about Warzone 2's Resurgence map leaks. The recent leak might have shed some light on the future of Activision's newest battle royale, with fans now eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, along with the latter's DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

