Why Warzone 2's rumored Resurgence mode may be a disappointment

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for two weeks and players are getting used to the overhauled style of Al-Mazrah. Infinity Ward has given its battle royale title a completely fresh start with much slower-paced gameplay, which is distinct from what Warzone 1 was, quick and twitchy, especially in the Resurgence mode.

Al-Mazrah is a huge map with many POIs and a lot of open space as well as verticality. Paired with the new mechanics of Modern Warfare 2, players have to adapt and slow down their gameplay, something Call of Duty fans are not used to.

So, the question arises whether the rumored Resurgence mode that's heading to Warzone 2 will be suitable for the game or not.

New Resurgence map for Warzone 2.0 may be released in 2023

The Resurgence mode in Warzone 1 was fast-paced, which went well with Modern Warfare 2019's mechanics that complemented quick gameplay with features such as slide-canceling, bunny-hopping, and reload-canceling. Players could get out of tough spots with no problems and making wrong decisions was not punished as severely as in Warzone 2.

The new game has mechanics that slow down the gameplay quite a bit. Every animation in the latest Infinity Ward offering has been stretched out. For example, to call in a UAV, the character takes out a smartphone, presses a button, and keeps it back. Back in Warzone 1, it was as simple as pressing one button on the player's shoulder, which took half as long.

Although Warzone 2 has reintroduced dolphin-diving to the Call of Duty franchise, it is not a mechanic that speeds up players. It does help them get in cover instantly but slows them down.

With the removal of reload and slide-canceling, fans have to think about every decision they make as a lapse in judgment could result in death due to the extremely low time-to-kill and restricted movement capabilities of the character.

If the Resurgence mode ends up coming to Warzone 2, players might not find it as appealing as they did previously, because it will be a fast-paced game mode that will be paired with mechanics that cater to slow-paced gameplay. They will not have as much leeway to run around freely looking for enemies as those who camp and hold an angle, which defeats the point of Resurgence mode.

Infinity Ward, Beenox & Toys, and Raven Studios, the developers working on the latest Call of Duty game, will have to change the gameplay mechanics to better suit the Resurgence mode. This could be as easy as increasing the time-to-kill and hastening up the movement in certain ways.

With the popularity of the Resurgence mode in Warzone 1, it may seem like a missed opportunity not to bring it back in Warzone 2.

Currently, there is no official report by Activision about plans for smaller maps in the new battle royale. However, it can be speculated that the rumored mode will take place in a small part of Al-Mazrah, or a completely new map will be released for it.

