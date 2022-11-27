Iconic Call of Duty map is coming to Warzone Mobile as a pre-registration bonus

Popular Call of Duty multiplayer map 'Shoot House' will be available in COD: Warzone Mobile as a pre-registration reward. The developers previously announced numerous rewards for fans at the launch of the game for reaching pre-registration milestones.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is the Android and iOS version of the Battle Royale game. It is being built from the ground up exclusively for mobile devices and will take place on the fan-favorite map 'Verdansk,' with a total of 120 players.

The title recently reached 25 million pre-registrations. As a result, a "Ghost Condemned” Operator Skin was revealed as a bonus for all players that pre-registered for the game, which can be availed upon launch.

However, that's not all as the reward for 35 million registrations was recently unveiled.

Shoot House is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

This classic Multiplayer map is our new 35 million pre-registration reward!



Data received, and location identified - Shoot House. This classic Multiplayer map is our new 35 million pre-registration reward! We've seen the love for it in #MWII and we'll add it to our launch maps if that number is hit.

The official Twitter handle of Warzone Mobile recently unveiled their 35 million pre-registration bonus, the iconic Call of Duty map, Shoot House. Previously, the following rewards were announced for reaching certain registration milestones:

5 million pre-registrations: Emblem: Dark Familiar and Vinyl: Foe’s Flame

10 million pre-registrations: Blueprint (X12): Prince of Hell

15 million pre-registrations: Blueprint (M4): Archfiend

25 million pre-registrations: “Ghost Condemned” Operator Skin

As the developers revealed the bonus for 25 million registrations via their official blog, they hinted at another bonus at 35 million registrations. However, fans were left speculating about what the reward would be for the latter milestone.

Shoot House map in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Shoot House was first featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). It is a small map that follows the typical three-lane design with a focus on intense and fast-paced gameplay. The map became an instant hit among fans and recently made its way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a part of Season 1 content.

How to pre-register for Warzone Mobile?

To pre-register on Android devices or pre-order on iOS devices, follow the steps below:

For Android

1) First, go to the Google Play Store. Make sure you are signed in to your Google account.

2) Now, search for "Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile."

3) Select the title and proceed to its page. Here, simply tap on the "Pre-register" button to register yourself for the game.

For iOS:

1) First, head over to the Apple App Store. Ensure that you are signed into your account.

2) Here, search for "Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile" and select the official game.

3) Now tap on the "Pre-order" button to pre-register yourself for the title.

Note: There are numerous decoy pages that don't lead to the real game. So, ensure that developers are "Activision Publishing Inc."

This is all there is to know about the mobile version of Warzone and its latest pre-registration bonus. For the first time in Call of Duty's history, the mobile game will share progression with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

There is no confirmed release date for the title as of yet. However, fans are speculating a release on February 1, 2023, when Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Battle Pass conclude.

