Warzone Mobile: How and where to pre-register for the game?

Registration for the upcoming mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is now live and players can start pre-registering for the game. The forthcoming game will be a full Warzone experience for gamers on the go. The game is set to bring back the iconic map Verdansk, an all-time fan favorite. It will allow up to 120 players to play together in a fight for survival.

Call of Duty: Mobile already exists and features its own battle royale mode. However, Warzone Mobile, initially known as Project Aurora, will be a completely different game. COD Mobile is to remain a standalone title for mobile devices and neither of them will have cross-progression or saves.

Call of Duty: Warzone debuted in March 2020 as a free-to-play battle royale game for PC/PS4/Xbox One. It was an instant success among COD and battle royale fans alike. The developer's take on the BR genre with the flavor of Call of Duty was the recipe for its success.

Warzone Mobile Pre-registration: Everything players need to know

Pre-registration for Warzone Mobile is now open. Players using Android devices can head into the Google Play Store and pre-register for the game. It will be free and users are not required to pay.

They will only require one to be logged into the Play Store. No information is available yet about the iOS version of the game. However, players are anticipating the registrations for it to go live in a few weeks.

Pre-registration rewards

Signing up right now grants players potential rewards as well. If the number of pre-registration milestones are met, one can expect some amazing rewards during the worldwide launch of the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

They are set at five million, 10 million, 15 million, and 25 million pre-registrations on the Play Store, with different rewards being awarded to players for completing each milestone.

Warzone Mobile has been receiving a lot of hype since it was officially announced on September 9, 2022. The game is set to feature crossplay between Android and iOS devices. It will also allow players to cross-save the game on both mobile platforms. Meaning that players can play the game on an Android device and continue their progress on an iOS device and vice-versa.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile



Officially announcing Call of Duty : Warzone Mobile!



Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards A new @CallofDuty experience is heading straight for your phoneOfficially announcing Call of Duty: WarzoneMobile!Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards #CODNext A new @CallofDuty experience is heading straight for your phone 📱📢Officially announcing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile!Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards #CODNext. https://t.co/GuGrhMMDIm

Furthermore, it will allow for cross-progression between PCs and consoles. With the developers going for 'Deep Franchise Connectivity via Cross-Progression,' they are ensuring full integration of the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Mobile games of this scale are rare and fans on mobile devices have had their expectations set high. Although no information is available at the moment on the release date of the game, players are expecting a release in early 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta