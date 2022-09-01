Fans react as COD Warzone Mobile social media pages officially launched

COD Warzone Mobile, the Android and iOS adaptation of the famous PC/console battle royale title, is in the works, as confirmed by Activision in March 2022. However, the developer is yet to unveil the exact release date of the upcoming "AAA mobile experience" from the Call of Duty series.

Luckily for fans, new developments have panned out amid all the buzz around Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. As of this writing, COD Warzone Mobile's official Instagram and Facebook accounts have been launched by Activision. Thus, fans can follow its social media handles for updates.

COD Warzone Mobile: Official social media handles launched to provide future updates

As the social media handles on Facebook and Instagram are live, users can follow them to check for potential updates regarding the game's release. As of now, either account hasn't provided any update regarding the game's release, but fans can still spot a post related to "Project Aurora," the codename for the game.

Here are the links for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's official social media accounts:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/CODWarzoneMobile/

https://www.facebook.com/CODWarzoneMobile/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/codwarzonemobile/

Activision is yet to reveal the official release date for the Call of Duty: Warzone mobile adaptation. However, fans can expect the game to launch in late 2022 or early 2023, and the release may also coincide with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone, which is expected to arrive after Modern Warfare II.

Launch of social media accounts garnered many reactions

The starting of the social media pages garnered many reactions from fans waiting for Warzone Mobile to launch. Many Twitter users even called the verified social media handles "fake" out of disbelief.

Here are some reactions from netizens after Activision launched the social media accounts:

For the unversed, the development of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was confirmed by the publisher, Activision, on March 11, 2022. Furthermore, the publisher conducted a closed alpha test in June 2022, and the file size was as large as 4.12 GB, making it compatible with higher-end smartphones.

Since the testing phase began, fans have witnessed several leaks regarding COD Warzone Mobile's gameplay. However, nothing concrete or certain about the game has come out of the leaks.

Therefore, fans will have to wait till Call of Duty: Next, a showcase event, for the official gameplay reveal.

Activision is expected to unveil crucial information regarding the futures of titles like Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and COD Warzone Mobile (Project Aurora), alongside the full multiplayer reveal for the next Call of Duty: MW. The broadcast of the franchise event will happen on September 15, 2022.

