Warzone Mobile pre-registration mystery milestone reward reportedly revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's pre-registration reward for reaching 25 million pre-registers on the Google Play Store has reportedly been revealed. As per various sources, the reward is an Operator skin of a popular character in the franchise: Simon "Ghost" Riley.

Warzone Mobile is an upcoming free-to-play game for devices running Android or iOS. It will feature up to 120 players and has been exclusively built from the ground up for smartphones so that players can have a good time playing the battle royale offering on the go.

Pre-registrations for the title are currently underway for Android users. However, no such information is available when it comes iOS smartphone/iPad users just yet.

Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's rewards

The developers, after the reveal of Warzone Mobile during the Call of Duty: Next event, announced the title's pre-registration rewards. These will be given to gamers when certain milestones are reached. The first milestone was at five million pre-registers, which took no time to achieve. The second one is at 10 million and the third at 15 million.

A different reward is being offered for each of these milestones. And players will be able to access these rewards once the game goes live on mobile devices.

What are the different rewards for pre-registration?

Rewards were announced for different milestones, and they are as follows:

Five million pre-registrations: Emblem: Dark Familiar and Vinyl: Foe’s Flame

10 million pre-registrations: Blueprint (X12): Prince of Hell

15 million pre-registrations: Blueprint (M4): Archfiend

25 million pre-registrations: Simon “Ghost” Riley

Pre-registration rewards for Warzone Mobile

How to pre-register for Warzone Mobile?

Players on Android can follow the steps below to pre-register for the game:

1) First, head over to the Google Play Store. You'll have to be signed in to Google Play store.

2) Now, look up "Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile."

3) Once the game shows up, tap on it. Make sure the developers are "Activision Publishing Inc.," as there might be decoy apps.

4) Tap the "Pre-register" button.

You have now successfully pre-registered for the game. Once the game is released, you'll receive a notification. At this point, there's no option for iOS users to pre-register the game.

In a first for the franchise, the game will allow cross-progression across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Thus, Warzone Mobile players can grind their Battle Pass across all three games. This will also make it easier to maintain BP progress.

On top of this, the title will allow cross-play between Android and iOS devices, along with cross-save enabled, so changing devices won't be a problem.

Although no confirmation is available yet regarding the release date of the game, fans are expecting the title to arrive in early 2023.

