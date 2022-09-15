Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile pre-registration rewards revealed by Activision

The official reveal of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has lit a fire of excitement within the entire COD community. Fans from all over the world are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the mobile version of their favorite battle royale.

The upcoming mobile version of Warzone is speculated to be released after the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, with the game's pre-registration already available on the Google Play Store. Activision has been generous enough to provide rewards for players who pre-register and these items will be available once the game finally goes live.

Pre-registration rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile



Officially announcing Call of Duty : Warzone Mobile!



Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards A new @CallofDuty experience is heading straight for your phoneOfficially announcing Call of Duty: WarzoneMobile!Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards #CODNext A new @CallofDuty experience is heading straight for your phone 📱📢Officially announcing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile!Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards #CODNext. https://t.co/GuGrhMMDIm

Activision has provided a tiered list of rewards, with each tier being measured by the number of pre-registrations achieved by the playerbase itself. As the number of registrations increases, so will the quality and amount of rewards that players receive. The rewards that Activision has announced for the players include:

5M - Emblem - Dark Familiar

Emblem - Dark Familiar 10M - X12 - Prince of Hell

X12 - Prince of Hell 15M - M4 - Archfiend

M4 - Archfiend 25M - The mystery reward - To be revealed soon

As shown above, for a total of 5 million pre-registrations, players will be awarded an emblem called Dark Familiar. If the number reaches 10 million, then the Prince of Hell camo for the X12 will be provided. If the count reaches 15 million, then players will get a camo called Archfiend for the iconic M4 Assault Rifle.

Activision also announced a mystery reward for players if their pre-registration count reaches 25 million. We can definitely speculate that it will be a better reward than that of the 15 million milestone and players may even end up getting their hands on a new operator.

More information about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to arrive with many new features that have not been seen in this genre before. The game comes with a cross-progression system with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players will be sharing the same profession for weapons and operators in all three titles.

In addition, players will also be sharing the same Battle Pass for these three titles, giving players more incentive and time to level themselves up. Additionally, the game will even share the same social features, allowing players to have the same friend list and cross connect with their friends on each title.

Along with this, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will also allow cross-play between iOS and Android platforms, thereby giving rise to an extremely diverse lobby. Finally, the return of Verdansk as the main map for the game is a very tempting pull for veteran players of Warzone.

With so many new attractive features, the mobile version of the title is certainly one of the most eagerly awaited titles in the franchise.

Edited by Atul S