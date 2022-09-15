Warzone Mobile to share progression with PC and console - A first for the franchise

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, in a first for the franchise, will support cross-progression with PC and console players. As revealed in the Call of Duty: NEXT event, the game will allow players to share their progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Thus, it will create a truly unified experience.

Warzone Mobile is an upcoming free-to-play game for Android and iOS devices. It is a fully fledged experience exclusively designed, where upto 120 will be dropping down in Verdansk to be the last one alive. The game's pre-registration has begun and rewards have been declared for reaching pre-registration milestones.

Warzone was launched as a free-to-play title for PC and consoles, and became an instant success. Fans loved Call of Duty's take on the battle royale genre. Since then, the game has only gotten bigger with more content being regularly added to it. And now, its coming to mobile devices.

Everything players need to know about Warzone Mobile's cross-progression system

The upcoming mobile game will allow for cross-progression with both PC and Console. Call of Duty is pushing for a truly connected experience this time around. With the help of the series' new unifying technology, players will be able to share their progress in the upcoming mobile game, with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 on PC and consoles.

The game will feature the same Operators and weapons as they in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. If players unlock an Operator or weapon in PC and console, the content will be reflected in Warzone Mobile, and vice versa. Thus, it will create a deeply connected environment for the players.

It will also allow players to have synchronous Battle Pass progression. If players progress their Battle Pass on on PC or consoles, it will be reflected in Warzone Mobile as well, and vice versa.

Apart from this, the upcoming mobile game will allow cross-saving and cross-play between both iOS and Android versions, thus allowing all mobile gamers to be able to play together. This will also makes the device-change process a less tedious task.

Players will also be able to stay connected with their friends on PC and consoles, sharing the same chat channels and friendlist.

The upcoming title has been receiving a lot of hype since it was officially announced on September 9, 2022. Although no exact information is available regarding the release date yet, fans are anticipating a launch in early 2023.

