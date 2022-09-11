How Warzone mobile will affect mobile gaming in the near future?

Activision has been a major player in First-Person Shooter games, with Warzone Mobile set to be released for mobile devices. The Call of Duty series single-handedly took control over most of the FPS market.

Call of Duty is no stranger to the mobile gaming community. Most mobile users have at least played the famous mobile title once. An entire PC/Console game mode bestowed upon the mobile gaming community could open up several new avenues to the future of mobile gaming.

This article will dive into a few of these avenues and how they could affect the future of mobile gaming.

The Battle Royale Warzone to be introduced to mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @PlayWZMobile CONFIRMED



☞ Warzone Mobile will feature 120 players BR match.

☞ Shared progression

☞ Pre-registration coming soon

☞ Pre-registering for the game provides you with FREE rewards at launch. CONFIRMED☞ Warzone Mobile will feature 120 players BR match.☞ Shared progression☞ Pre-registration coming soon☞ Pre-registering for the game provides you with FREE rewards at launch. 📢 CONFIRMED☞ Warzone Mobile will feature 120 players BR match. ☞ Shared progression 👀☞ Pre-registration coming soon☞ Pre-registering for the game provides you with FREE rewards at launch. https://t.co/lv8FZ0TZgR

The popular PC/Console Battle Royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, will be launching for mobile devices. Activision confirmed that the mobile game will be launched for mobile devices on March 10, 2022.

The game will supposedly be released with a playable Verdansk map with 120 players in the lobby. The title is expected to be released in late 2022 or could shift to early 2023. There is speculation on whether the game could be released along with the launch of the new Battle Royale title to try and maximize the coverage.

How Warzone Mobile can affect mobile gaming

Mobile gaming has always been a market with a lot of potential. The introduction of a popular PC/Console game to mobile users will undoubtedly create big waves. With a rise in the number of mobile gamers and the release of other popular titles like Apex Legends, Warzone mobile will be a top contender in the class.

The introduction of ranked matches will create an incentive-based avenue for players who will invest more time into the game. If the game can minimize its quirks and faults when released, it could possibly take over the entire market.

Warzone Mobile Pro scene

Whenever a popular title is launched for mobile users, new talents and teams surface. These players form teams and squads and devote time to becoming the best. Be it pushing ranks or fighting for every victory possible, these dedicated players go all-in.

If the game launches with the option to host custom matches, fans could see a rise in tournaments being hosted and new professional teams rising. Many mobile gamers also prefer to migrate over to more profitable and famous titles, bringing in more active players to the game.

Warzone Mobile's future content expectations

Jay Deep @JayDeep90240357 @PlayWZMobile I can't wait for it First time Playing Warzone In mobile First time @PlayWZMobile I can't wait for it First time Playing Warzone In mobile First time

It has become a tradition to introduce micro-transactions to every game that is launched as free-to-play. The creativity with which new content will be introduced is the question.

Content can be introduced by adding Battle Passes, which players can opt to purchase or gain free minimal rewards from. Another method that is widely used is introducing exclusive weapons and character cosmetics.

Mobile gaming has always had a lot of creative cosmetics that have wooed mobile gamers and also caught the eye of almost any PC/Console gamer. The graphic freedom of mobile content creators combined with micro-transactions could mean a boatload of profit for Activision.

More information is expected to be released in the Call of Duty NEXT event, which is just around the corner and scheduled for September 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman