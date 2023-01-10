Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Season 2 Reloaded date leaked - New map, Operator, and more

Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded will end in a month, after which Season 2, followed by Season 2 Reloaded, will go live. Before fans have a chance to get their hands on the new additions, vital information about the upcoming Season 2's mid-season update has been revealed through a reputable source.

Previously, quite a few pieces of information regarding Season 2 were leaked. A Key Art of the forthcoming Season made rounds on the internet that gave major hints on the upcoming map and Operator. Other clues about the return of the Resurgence modes were also revealed in this leak.

This article discusses the various bits of information shared about these titles' Season 2 Reloaded.

Season 2 updates for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ MW2/Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is currently scheduled for March 2nd. MW2/Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is currently scheduled for March 2nd.

Tom Henderson recently revealed through his official Twitter handle that Season 2 Reloaded for both titles will go live on March 2, 2023. However, he also mentioned that it is "currently scheduled" for that particular date. So, one can make a safe assumption that the actual date might change later, depending on Activision's plans.

Season 1 is set to come to an end on February 1, 2023, as derived from the timer located within the Battle Pass tab of the two titles. Once Season 1 ends, Season 2 is expected to go live, followed by Season 2 Reloaded.

Latest arrivals in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2

Call of Duty News @WarzoneQG MW2 x WZ2 News



🏼 Key Art for Season 2 of



- Ronin Returns

- Castle Map Returns



It’s posted on MW2 x WZ2 News🏼 Key Art for Season 2 of #CallofDuty Modern Warfare 2 has been LEAKED with a Japanese theme.- Ronin Returns- Castle Map ReturnsIt’s posted on @DMZmode for a limited time! 🚨MW2 x WZ2 News🚨👉🏼 Key Art for Season 2 of #CallofDuty Modern Warfare 2 has been LEAKED with a Japanese theme.- Ronin Returns- Castle Map ReturnsIt’s posted on @DMZmode for a limited time! https://t.co/JIMHfIr2z5

As per previous leaks shared online, Season 2 will see a return of the iconic Castle map introduced back in Call of Duty: World at War. Since then, the map has appeared in the latest World War 2 shooter, Call of Duty: Vanguard. It is a medium size map based on a Japanese shrine. And since this map is based on the leaked key art, it will become a part of Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2. The map is visible in the background of the leaked poster.

Similarly, the Ronin Operator was also revealed to us. Daniel "Ronin" Shinoda Operator originally appeared in Modern Warfare (2019). He was added to the game as part of Season 3 content. Ronin had different variations. Two of these variations are in the form of Hagakure and Honjo, which added a Samurai theme to the Operator. In the leaked infographic, he is seen holding a Katana.

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are rumored to carry a Japanese theme. Hence, leaks of the Ronin Operator and the Castle map suggest that the rumors might be true.

So far, these are the updates on Season 2 and Season 2 Reloaded. However, it is essential to note that none of these are officially confirmed by Activision. Fans are now eagerly awaiting news about the forthcoming Seasonal updates in the coming days.

Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes