Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Key Art leaked: Upcoming Operator and map revealed

With Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 halfway through, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded update. Fresh leaks have surfaced, providing important details regarding Season 2 for both games, including a new map and an Operator.

On November 16, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 were released, along with the much-awaited DMZ mode. It added much-needed content that was missing at launch, including four new weapons, maps, game modes, and Operators.

After the recent leaks of Resurgence maps returning to Warzone 2, new details related to Season 2 of both games are out.

Everything fans need to know about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Key Art leak

Season 2 Key Artworks was recently revealed by a leaker. The two images have been shared on various platforms, and provide crucial details on the upcoming season and what to expect from it.

As per the leaked pictures, it appears that Season 2 will be bringing back the classic Ronin Operator from Modern Warfare (2019) and the iconic Call of Duty: World at War map, Castle.

Daniel "Ronin" Shinoda is an Operator in MW (2019). He was added to the title as part of Season 3 content. He has different skins in the form of Hagakure and Honjo, which added a Samurai theme to the Operator. In the leaked artwork, he is seen holding a Katana while in a defensive stance.

Similarly, the Castle map of World at War is modeled along the lines of a Japanese castle. It was a medium-sized map that contained a garden-like open area along with towers and shrines. A remastered version of the map was also present in COD: Vanguard. The leaked images show three Operators, including Ronin, taking cover behind a short wall as they engage in fights, with pictures of a castle and sakura in the background.

Moreover, the leaked artwork depicts ancient Japanese castles and cherry blossom trees, hinting that the upcoming Season 2 might be Japanese-themed.

When do Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 go live?

Season 1 of the two games will last for 77 days. This means that the first season will come to a close on February 1, 2023. This information was gathered from the Battle Pass timer located within the titles' Battle Pass tab.

Hence, Season 2 is expected to go live on February 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, fans may look forward to the Season 1 Reloaded update on December 14, 2022, which is expected to include the mid-season additions announced in the Season 1 roadmap on the official Call of Duty blog.

Following the latest Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 leaks, fans can now eagerly await further information regarding the upcoming mid-season update as well as the Japan-themed Season 2.

