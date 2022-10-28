How to easily fix missing Oni Operator and Vault Edition skins in Modern Warfare 2 PS4/PS5?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 owners on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, reported missing Oni Operator and Vault Edition skins from their game on the day of its launch.

Modern Warfare 2 comes with numerous rewards for players who pre-ordered the title, including early access to the campaign, in-game items, XP boosts, goodies for the previous generation of titles, and many other rewards. The Vault Edition owners also got their hands on several other benefits such as the Red Team 141 Operator pack, and FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.

This guide aims to assist players in recovering all such missing items on the PlayStation platform.

Everything Playstation users need to know about fixing missing skins issue in Modern Warfare 2

As fans complained about the problem, Infinity Ward quickly addressed the issues surrounding PlayStation users. Players were asked to restore the licenses on their respective consoles. This allows the system to update the licenses and fix the missing skin issues.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard PlayStation users missing the Oni Operator or Vault Edition items will need to restore their licenses. Please follow the path below and restart your game:



Go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses PlayStation users missing the Oni Operator or Vault Edition items will need to restore their licenses. Please follow the path below and restart your game:Go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses

Gamers who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, through the PS Store, were promised Operator Hiro “Oni” Watanabe skin. However, due to a bug with the licensing system, these aren't reflected in the game. Similarly, fans who own the Vault Edition of the game don't have the Red Team 141 Operator skin unlocked for them.

The process for restoring licenses for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 varies on account of the different UIs both the systems possess. The below sections cover both systems individually.

How to restore licenses in Playstation 4?

Here's how you can restore licenses on a PS4:

1) First, head over to your 'Settings' menu.

2) From here, navigate to 'Account Management'.

3) At the bottom of the list of available options, you will see 'Restore Licenses'. Press 'X' to access the settings.

4) Now, choose 'Restore' on the next screen.

Your PlayStation 4 will now begin to restore licenses. This may take a while so let the process continue until it's completed.

How to restore licenses in Playstation 5?

To restore licenses on PS5, follow the steps below:

1) Navigate to the Settings tab from your PS5 home screen.

2) Next, continue to 'Users and Accounts'.

3) From here, find the 'Other' section from the list.

4) Here, you will find the 'Restore Licenses' option. Proceed to open it.

5) Now select 'Restore' again to start the license restoring process.

Wait till the process is over. Once it is completed, you will have all your licenses restored.

This is all there is to know about fixing the missing Oni Operator skin and Vault Edition's Red Team 141 Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, if the issue persists, it is recommended to contact the Activision support team for further assistance.

Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X featuring new audio technology, graphical upgrades, and advanced AI, marking the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games.

