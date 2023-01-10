Activision releases official statement on COD Mobile's removal from App Store

On January 10, Activision's popular title COD Mobile was removed from the App Store. Several users from around the globe reported that the game was not available on the Apple Store. The company eventually detected the issue and commented on the matter.

COD Mobile posted on its official social media pages:

"We're aware of an issue preventing users from downloading or updating Call of Duty: Mobile from the App Store. We are currently working on a fix and will post an update when it's resolved. Thank you to all our players for looking out!"

Meanwhile, some players shared that COD Mobile is still showing on the App Store. However, the game is currently up on the Google Play Store, meaning the issue only persists for iOS users.

Fans relax after COD Mobile response on disappearance issue

Players are having trouble downloading or updating the game from the Store. After clicking on the download option on the official site, a message appears on the App Store which reads:

"This app is not available in your country or region."

It is also noteworthy that the issue isn't confined to a particular country or region. Players worldwide, including Indians, have expressed their concerns regarding the game on social media.

Fans were in a dilemma due to the game's sudden disappearance from the App Store. Mobile users were heavily concerned, having faced similar issues in the past few years, including the blockage of Fortnite Mobile from the App Store and the ban of PUBG Mobile, MLBB, BGMI, AoV, and Free Fire in India. The quick response certainly quelled widespread fears.

The game has a great player base around the globe. It was published by Garena in the South East Asia region and Tencent in China.

Activision launched the mobile port of their famous title, Call of Duty, on October 1, 2019. Upon release, the game saw stupendous success, achieving 100 million downloads in its first 20 days. It hit 270 million downloads and collected $480 million in revenue within its first year, becoming one of the most fruitful mobile games.

More than a year after its global launch, COD Mobile was released in China in December 2020, fueling the title's massive growth in terms of revenue. The free-to-play shooter game has accumulated more than $1.5 billion since its release.

Multiple esports tournaments have also been organized by Activision over the past three years. The company recently conducted a glamorous LAN competition called World Championship 2022 Stage 5 in December last year.

