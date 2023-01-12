Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 have a zombie mode? Possibilities explored

In the world of Call of Duty, it has been almost a decade and a half since the undead mayhem made its appearance. The same question arises with the release of a new title every year: will the newest Call of Duty have zombies? Will Infinity Ward feature zombie mode in Modern Warfare 2? Please stick with us to find out.

Modern Warfare 2 has a two-year-long lifespan, and no new title is expected to release this year, so the introduction of a zombie mode might seem a reality. However, there is a lot to be considered, which is why we follow all the leaks, speculations, and interviews regarding the possibility of a zombie mode in Modern Warfare 2 in this article.

Everything we know about zombies in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 so far

While the Black Ops series has featured a dedicated zombie mode in Call of Duty, the same did not happen with the Modern Warfare series. Except for some mega events in Warzone (tied to Modern Warfare 2019), we never had a complete taste of zombies in this iconic series.

Sadly, there is a high possibility that we might never see them in Modern Warfare 2 as far as the statements by Call of Duty PRs are concerned. To be specific, Infinity Ward is not interested in zombie mode in Modern Warfare 2. During an interview with Venturebeat, the PR team from Call of Duty was asked about the possible introduction of zombies to the game was asked. The reply was,

"There will be no Zombies."

However, some rumors shook the community during the release of Modern Warfare 2 last year. A data miner named CODSploitzImgz found some hidden files in the game indicating a round-based zombies mode in Modern Warfare 2. The images soon got removed, possibly by Activision, as a copyright protocol.

With the removal of the images, fans got excited and thought their favorite kill-undead mode was coming to Modern Warfare 2. However, @McfishMr explained that the files in the game might be some leftover placeholders from Treyarch Studios.

While Infinity Ward is the game's lead developer, other studios are also working together to help make the game better. Treyarch has been known for its involvement with zombies in Black Ops games from the beginning. Hence, there is a possibility that Treyarch will want to try a test run for their upcoming title in 2024.

Activision has confirmed nothing regarding the leaks as of today. As for the statements that matter, the PR team has already declared that there will be no zombies in Modern Warfare. Hence, it seems like seeing the undead in the world of Modern Warfare 2 will remain a dream in the near future as well.

However, Warzone 2 is also tied to Modern Warfare 2, like its predecessor. As Halloween has become a great event in Call of Duty, fans can expect a possible return of zombies in Warzone 2 soon.

