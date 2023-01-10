Getting the best skin for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is, undoubtedly, always challenging for players. With Call of Duty collaborating with different product items and releasing new in-game bundles, it is an excellent attraction for the community to invest more.

While these skins are important in-game, some give players an advantage because of their build and texture. During the first month of Modern Warfare 2, one of those skin bundles that took the community by storm was Jack Link's Modern Warfare 2 Guile Suit bundle.

The beef jerky snack company collaborated with Call of Duty and provided one of the most overpowered in-game skins. It's been a while since the offer regarding the bundle expired. However, you can still get the skin and items alongside it, and this article will focus on how to purchase Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Jack Link's bundle.

Jack Link's Guile Suit bundle for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now purchasable for everyone

With the Guile Suit Operator skin making a massive impact in the game, it became popular days after its release. It can easily blend into the environment and is hard to notice. While the skin was available for a limited time and was exclusively for the US market, it was difficult for players from other countries to get it. And now, everyone can purchase the bundle and obtain the skin for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Here's how you can still get Jack Link's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 bundle.

Gamer Essentials' official site is currently distributing the Jack Link bundle. You need to open this link and visit the site to purchase it.

The bundle's price is 15.49 pounds sterling, which converts to $18.84. You can add the item to your cart or purchase it directly using Shop pay.

Furthermore, the item is available in every country. Hence, it is not an exclusive bundle for the US anymore.

Here's what Gamer Essentials has included in their bundle and mentioned about it in their site:

Jack Links Guile Suit skin

Jack Links animated calling card

Jack Links charm

Jack Links emblem

2XP tokens

All four items are RARE inside of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2. This bundle can be redeemed in ANY COUNTRY and on ALL PLATFORMS.

Email containing codes can take up to a few hours to be sent however, it usually takes a few minutes. It’ll NEVER take over 12 hours for you to receive your items - a promise from Gamer Essentials.

When the bundle was released as a promotional partnership with Call of Duty, you only needed to visit your local store and buy four packets of Jack Link's beef jerky. After you received a valid redemption code out of one packet, you just had to log in to your Call of Duty account and redeem your items. Sadly, the offer was only available in the US for a limited time.

Using the said method, you can finally purchase the bundle from anywhere in the world for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

