How to level up Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Battle Pass quickly

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 will end in a month. As a result, the first Battle Pass of the two games will also be coming to a close. Hence, fans are in a rush to complete it. However, the new Battle Pass progression system is unique compared to the game's previous iteration.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Battle Pass do not progress linearly. Rather, players earn Battle Tokens to play matches. These Battle Tokens are then used to unlock the various sectors in the Battle Pass to acquire the rewards within it.

A guide to leveling up the Battle Pass quickly in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share the same Battle Pass. Hence, players can now share their progression across the two titles simultaneously. However, specific experience points earned from playing matches or getting kills do not count toward the Battle Pass's progress. Players will have to play full matches to earn the Tokens quickly.

Here's how fans can progress your Battle Pass quickly and unlock all the items before the Battle Pass timer runs out:

1) Play DMZ

DMZ is Call of Duty's take on an Escape from Tarkov-like game mode. The primary objective of the mode involves players dropping into Al Mazrah, completing missions, collecting loot, and exfiltrating from the Exclusion Zone to keep those items.

Apart from being an intense and fun mode, DMZ is currently known to be the best way to earn Battle Pass Tokens quickly. DMZ, by default, is a trio mode. However, users can also play it in duo and solo modes if they turn off the squad fill option.

2) Play quick modes (for users that own Modern Warfare 2)

Fastest modes to earn Battle Pass Tokens (Image via Activision)

As mentioned, experience points earned from getting kills or playing matches aren't counted toward Battle Pass tokens. What does count, however, is the completion of a match. Hence, modes such as Free-For-All, Team Deathmatch, and Kill Confirmed are recommended, as they take the least time to complete and grant users hefty Battle Pass token points.

3) Buy Battle Pass tokens

Buying Battle the experiences in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Finally, the quickest option is to buy Battle Pass Tokens. Although this method isn't ideal, it hastens up the process of completing the Battle Pass. Players can buy one Battle Pass Token for 150 COD points.

To purchase them, select the 'Buy Tokens' option near the token bank (it can be found within the Battle Pass tab). Once purchased, they can be used towards the Battle Pass progression.

These are some general tips and tricks that one can implement in their game to earn Battle Tokens and level up the Battle Pass quickly. The current Season ends on February 1, 2023. Post which, Season 2 will go live with new content and items for all fans to enjoy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

