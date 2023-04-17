Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: All main rewards, price, and more

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has finally been released, and it has a lot of content to offer. The major update brings new weapons, skins, game modes, and more. The Battle Pass (BP) is the central aspect of this season, which includes all the cosmetics and blueprints players can get by completing a total of 20 sectors.

Furthermore, even players who do not want to invest in the Battle Pass will receive items, including new unlockable guns, calling cards, COD Points, and more. Details about this season's BP can be found below.

Details about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Battle Pass

As usual, the price of the Battle Pass is 1,100 COD Points, and one can buy it via the in-game shop. However, this time around, there is a premium Battle Pass called BlackCell, which can be bought for $30 in the platform's store or the in-game shop.

By completing each sector, all players can earn up to 1,400 COD Points, which they can use to buy other bundles or the Battle Pass itself. A total of 105 items are rewardable in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Operator skins

If players buy the Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, they will be instantly rewarded with two new Operators, Valeria and Alejandro. Other unlockable character skins in the BP include:

Sector C2: “Takedown” Gaz Operator skin

“Takedown” Gaz Operator skin Sector C3: “El Verdugo” Aksel Operator skin

“El Verdugo” Aksel Operator skin Sector C8: “Capture or Kill” Soap Operator skin

“Capture or Kill” Soap Operator skin Sector C9: “Mosquita Muerta” Stiletto Operator skin

“Mosquita Muerta” Stiletto Operator skin Sector C10: “Road Rage” Farah Operator skin

“Road Rage” Farah Operator skin Sector C15: “El Santo” Gus Operator skin

“El Santo” Gus Operator skin Sector C19: “Teniente” Chuy Operator skin

“Teniente” Chuy Operator skin Sector C20: “Nightwar” Ghost Operator skin

New weapons

The FJX Imperium, a rebranded Intervention Sniper Rifle, can be unlocked by completing Sector C4 of the Battle Pass.

Cronen Squall is a semi-automatic battle rifle that can be unlocked by completing sector C11 of the Battle Pass.

Bonus rewards

The last sector, which is unlocked after you complete all 20 sectors of the Battle Pass, includes five more rewards:

300 COD points

“Vaquero 141” FJX Imperium weapon blueprint

“Vaquero” Alejandro Operator skin

“La Espina” Cronen Squall weapon blueprint

“El Sin Nombre” Valeria Operator skin

BlackCell content

Once players purchase the BlackCell Battle Pass Bundle, they're instantly rewarded with the following items:

BlackCell Atom Operator (with an animated Camo skin)

"Singularity" Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint

Heavy Tank Vehicle Skin

Finishing Move

1,100 CP bonus

20 Battle Token Tier Skips (25 Skips on PlayStation)

Immediate unlock of one of the two free functional weapons on the Battle Pass

BlackCell players will also get access to 12 exclusive operator skins, including Ghost, Soap, and cosmetics across KorTac and SpecGru that are useable in MW2 and WZ2.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 was released on April 12, 2023, and is currently live on the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes