Trophy hunt event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: Starting date, rewards, and much more

The much anticipated Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now available. Both titles received a ton of new content, such as maps, weaponry, and more. Moreover, players may now access some of their favorite game modes, such as Gunfights, and experience mobility modifications.

The developers are attempting to rebuild the game's dwindling player base. Their new approach is to add components that the community has been clamoring for and offer special events.

The Trophy Hunt event, in particular, has a distinctive theme in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Trophy Hunt event is live in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Trophy Hunt event involves players hunting down and eliminating opponents in any of the game modes to collect the trophies they drop. They can also be obtained by completing specified tasks, such as opening Supply Boxes.

The trophies resemble miniature ornamental challenge coins and are quite valuable since they can be swapped for some interesting stuff in the Events menu, including Weapon Blueprints, Vehicle Skins, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Tokens.

Start date

The Trophy Hunt event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 went live on April 14, 2023. The developers announced the start date on the official Call of Duty blog, also mentioning that the event will be available 48 hours after the launch of the Season 3 update.

The in-game menu states that the Trophy Hunt event will be accessible for 25 days, giving players plenty of time to grind and acquire all of the set rewards. After its conclusion, the developers will add a new camo challenge to keep players engaged.

All the rewards associated with the Trophy Hunt event

Players have to navigate to the Events tab to swap the collected trophies for rewards. Here is everything you can avail:

Trophy Hunt event rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Spade Sunset Emblem: 15 Trophies

Enhanced Vision Calling Card: 15 Trophies

Double Battle Pass XP Token: 30 Trophies

1 Battle Pass Tier Skip: 30 Trophies

Mud Skirt Vehicle Skin: 30 Trophies

Valeria's Stare Loading Screen: 30 Trophies

Bleed Out Weapon Sticker: 30 Trophies

A Plan Forms Loading Screen: 30 Trophies

Trophy Hunter Charm: 30 Trophies

Track and Kill Gun Screen: 60 Trophies

Venom Strike Assault Rifle Blueprint: 150 Trophies

Trophy Hunt Master Calling Card: 1000 Trophies

Roze Skin: Purchase any ten items

Konig Skin: Purchase any 15 items

Players will get 150 Trophies to begin with. Some more rewards will be revealed on April 26. The Roze Skin and the Konig Skin will be the toughest to obtain as they are special Operator skins with steep requirements.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 was released on April 12, 2023, and is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

