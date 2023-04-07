What is the Trophy Hunt Event in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

The third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is almost around the corner. The developers initially teased a glimpse of the massive content that will be published in Season 3, but they have now officially disclosed everything that will be released in the following season. The update will contain fresh content, including new maps, weaponry, game styles, events, and more.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard #MWII #Warzone2



• Pelayo’s Lighthouse (Core Map)

• Black Gold (Core Map)

• Rohan Oil (Battle Map)

• Sattiq Cave Complex (Battle Map) It’s anyone’s game. Let’s take a peek at Season 03’s Maps• Pelayo’s Lighthouse (Core Map)• Black Gold (Core Map)• Rohan Oil (Battle Map)• Sattiq Cave Complex (Battle Map) It’s anyone’s game. Let’s take a peek at Season 03’s Maps 👀 #MWII #Warzone2• Pelayo’s Lighthouse (Core Map)• Black Gold (Core Map)• Rohan Oil (Battle Map)• Sattiq Cave Complex (Battle Map) https://t.co/uCsk2E1ta1

Both titles received some backlash, and their player counts were substantially reduced. Season 3 is a chance for the game to revitalize and regain their respect by giving all their fans want. The makers intend to include special events to provide players with something new to try and keep them occupied in the game. The Trophy Hunt Event is an exciting new event that will be included in the next update.

Everything about the Trophy Hunt Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3

The Trophy Hunt Event is a new concept where players must hunt or eliminate enemies in any mode. Following elimination, the deceased adversary will drop a trophy that resembles a decorative challenge coin but is smaller in size.

Trophies can also be obtained by completing specified objectives, such as opening Supply Boxes.

After collecting these Coins, players will be able to exchange these Coins for specific items that will be mentioned in the Events menu, such as Weapon Blueprints, Vehicle Skins, and even Battle Pass Token Tier Skips. If users accumulate enough Trophies, they can obtain exclusive Operator Skins as a reward for their efforts.

The aforementioned event will begin 48 hours or two days after the release of the Season 3 update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. This event will undoubtedly draw players because they will face a challenge and be rewarded after each elimination. So this is a positive step by the creators to get their fanbase back in the game.

Release date and time of the 3rd Season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 bit.ly/S03-Roadmap It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWIIThe battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/S03-Roadmap https://t.co/kXrWWlkw83

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to premiere on April 12, 2023. Players can pre-load the update two days before its official release. Below are the Season 3 release dates and times for all regions.

April 12, 10:00 am PT ( US West Coast )

) April 12, 12:00 pm CT ( Illinois )

) April 12, 1:00 pm ET ( US East Coast )

) April 12, 6:00 pm GMT ( UK )

) April 12, 7:00 pm CEST ( Central Europe )

) April 12, 9:00 pm MSK ( Moscow )

) April 12, 11:30 pm IST ( India )

) April 13, 2:00 am CST ( China )

) April 13, 3:00 am JST ( Japan )

) April 13, 5:00 am AEDT ( Australia )

) April 13, 7:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

At this time, all of the necessary information about the Trophy Hunt Event and the release date of the Season 3 update is accessible.

Poll : 0 votes