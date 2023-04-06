Call of Duty: Warzone 2's season 3 overview has officially been revealed. With the much-awaited ranked mode nearing its arrival, the free-to-play battle royale brings a plethora of content to the new season. According to Call of Duty's official blog post, the game will also feature the Plunder mode from the previous iteration and a new resurgence for players to compete.

With new weapons, operators, and a number of additional features, there is a lot to explore in Season 3 of Warzone 2. This article will focus on everything the battle royale will offer to its player base in the coming days.

Everything that is coming to Warzone 2 Season 3

Warzone 2 Season 3 will go live on April 12, 2023, at 10 am PT, with players having the option to pre-load the game two days before that. Here are all the upcoming changes in the battle royale and what fans can expect from season 3.

Massive Resurgence Eminent: The primary battle royale map, Al Mazrah, will host the resurgence for the very first time. In this mode, 150 players will be able to land on the map.

Plunder: The team-based cash-grabbing mode is back in the new iteration of Warzone. Similar to the previous game, this mode will help players to gain XP and level up.

All new additional features: Redeploy Drones will be coming to Al Mazrah from Ashika Island. Players will also be able to protect themselves with Tempered Plate carriers. Battle Royale will also feature Perk Packages and UAV Towers in Season 3.

New DMZ level: With a new Barter system, a new contract, and extra missions, the extraction mode will provide several new things in the upcoming season.

Ranked Play: The most awaited ranked play for WZ 2 is finally arriving in season 3, and the mode will be activated with the mid-season update.

These are all new features specific to the battle royale. With the update for the new season, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will receive two new weapons named the FJX Imperium, the Cronen Squall, and the operators Alejandro and Valeria. With a fresh and exciting battle pass and brand-new offers, more will be revealed in the upcoming days.

