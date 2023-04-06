Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 trailer showcases Alejandro vs Valeria faceoff

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have received their Season 3 trailer that has confirmed several anticipated game modes, including Warzone 2 Ranked and Plunder. The significant content update will be available for free on all platforms on April 12 and will launch a new battle pass through which gamers can earn various prizes for free and more for those who purchase it. Alejandro and Valeria will also be added as operators, playable in both games.

Season 3 trailer for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 confirms the addition of various new game modes

The trailer for the upcoming season is only 30 seconds long but is action-packed, showcasing both Alejandro and Valeria getting ready to face off against each other. Both the characters are from the campaign of Modern Warfare 2, who now have their story continued with Season 3.

Alejandro states, "I am going after her" in the trailer, while Valeria's main dialogue is, "What you don't do, your competitors will." In the final ten seconds of the video, after the exciting action of both characters battling and shooting foes, the trailer mentions the upcoming game modes.

For Modern Warfare 2, the announcements include a new Gunfight multiplayer mode, which will most likely be similar to the predecessor, where two teams of two face off in smaller-sized maps.

Cranked multiplayer mode has also been confirmed from the game's predecessor, which rewards players with increased "Cranked" movement, ADS, and reload speed once they get a kill, but a 30-second timer starts, which resets each time the player gets a kill or an assist. But if the timer runs out, the player dies.

For Warzone 2, Al Mazrah Resurgence has been confirmed. The particulars have not yet been published, but the game will likely begin with a smaller initial circle following the same regulations as Ashika Island.

Warzone 2 Ranked Play and Plunder have also been confirmed for release later in Season 3. Ranked Play will follow the CDL ruleset, with an SR rating for each player, starting with Bronze and ending in the Top 250. Plunder will also seemingly work as it did in Warzone 1, with the team holding the most cash at the end of 30 minutes, winning the game.

Lastly, "Blackcell" has also been announced, but it is a mystery as to what it is. A complete roadmap for the upcoming season will be released tomorrow, April 6, revealing the details of all the content for both games.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is confirmed to release on April 12, 2023, on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

