The Call of Duty season 3 leak indicates a new intro with Valeria's escape

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 is set to be released later this month. The update will bring several new contents to the game with significant fixes and adjustments so that the fanbase can be revived once again. Following some internal leaks, the upcoming update will include new weapons, operators, maps, and more.

A recent tweet from Task Force Leaks Images shows a picture that indicates that Season 3 of the game will include the Warzone Intro of Valeria's Escape.

About the new leak that suggests Valeria's Escape in Call of Duty Season 3

Valerie is the newest antagonist introduced in the series. She is the boss of the El Sin Nobre cartel in Las Almas and is a merciless, heartless, evil criminal. The plot states that Task Force 141, Shadown Company, and Mexican Special Force worked together to capture her.

In exchange for her release and a promise not to interfere with the drug activities, she was later interrogated to disclose the location of the missiles she was carrying for Hassan.

The leak, released by Task Force Leaks Images, shows an image in a coded form that says, "wz_s3_intro_valerie_escape,s3ve,br_dmz," from which we can deduce that in Season 3 of Warzone 2, there will be an intro cinematic centered on Valeria's Escape. As a result, we can expect the character to appear as a new playable Operator in the game.

We can even see the name Alejandro in the image, and based on prior leaks, we can be fairly certain that he will be a playable character in the game.

Along with Valerie and Alejandro, Alex Keller may be accessible as a playable Operator as he was rescued in the second episode of Raid, and there is a high chance that all three of them will appear in the game.

Confirmed content that will be available in Season 3

Season 02 Reloaded:

New Core 6v6 Multiplayer Map

New RAID episode

New Multiplayer Modes



Season 03 and beyond:

Gunfight

Plunder

🪂 Warzone Ranked Season 02 is almost live, and there's even more on the way. Here's a taste of what's next

Season 02 Reloaded:
New Core 6v6 Multiplayer Map
New RAID episode
New Multiplayer Modes

Season 03 and beyond:
Gunfight
Plunder

According to a tweet from the official Call of Duty account, Season 3 will include a classic game mode from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) named Gunfight along with the Plunder mode. A Ranked Version of the combat royale will also be available to gamers.

Other content that players may see in Season 3

Content leaks that may appear in Season 3 of Call of Duty (Image via Twitter)

According to the Task Force 141 leak, the next significant upgrade will include a range of firearms such as the Uzi, Scar SC, MCX Spear, M200, and a melee weapon. The season is expected to include a new Raid episode and a Spec Ops mission.

Nothing is certain at the moment and the developers have made no formal statements about the new weapons or the Season 3 release schedule.

