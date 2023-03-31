When does Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 start? New map, weapons, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 update is just a couple of weeks away. Reportedly, the upcoming Season is set to bring a host of new content, including unique weapons, Operators, maps, and more. Although Infinity Ward is yet to officially confirm the release date and content for Season 3, there are a fair number of leaks that suggest the upcoming update will be a game-changer.

Currently, Season 2 Reloaded is live. With this update, Modern Warfare 2 saw the addition of a new weapon (Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle), a unique map (Himmelmatt Expo), and a lot more. It went live on March 15, 2023, along with the above-mentioned content and a plethora of bug fixes and weapon balances. While Season 2 Reloaded has enjoyed a good run, it's approaching the end with Season 3 just on the horizon.

Everything fans need to know about Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

Season 2 Reloaded for Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to end on April 11, 2023. This data was derived from the Battle Pass timer. Having said that, the Season 3 update for the shooter title is expected to go live on the same date, implying that Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on April 11, 2023.

When it comes to the content that can be expected in Season 3, the following has been compiled from various sources:

1) New Operators - Valeria, Alejandro, and Alex

Data miners recently revealed that characters from the game's campaign - Valeria Garza, Alejandro Vargas, and Alex Keller - might be joining the game's Operator pool in the upcoming Season. Since Season 3 is speculated to be Sicario-themed and Alex Keller was just rescued in the second episode of Raid, it is highly likely that the three will return to the shooter title.

2) Return of Gunfight

Of all the content, this is something that Infinity Ward has confirmed. Gunfight, the classic mode from Modern Warfare (2019), will be returning to the game in Season 3.

3) New maps

A leak from MWIIntel (derived from Activision's leaked document) suggests that the upcoming update will bring in three Core maps, one Battle map, and four Gunfight ones. Apart from these, according to the leak, the upcoming update is also set to bring in a new Tier 1 event, a unique Raid mission, and a Spec Ops mission.

4) New weapons

Finally, based on a leak by Task Force Leakers 141, the upcoming update will see the addition of the following weapons: Uzi, Scar SC, MCX Spear, M200, and a Sword-like melee weapon. While it hasn't been confirmed how these weapons will be unlocked, simply based on previous trends, it can be speculated that they will be available within the Battle Pass or will involve the completion of certain in-game challenges.

That's all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 at the moment. However, it is worth noting here that the dates and content mentioned aren't officially confirmed by Infinity Ward yet and remain subject to change.

