All Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 leaks so far

According to various sources, details regarding the Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been leaked online. The upcoming Season has a lot in its store for the multiplayer title. These include new maps, Operators, weapons, limited-time events, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 has lacked content since its launch. Fans of the series were understandably disappointed with the game's limited content in Season 1. However, their disappointment quickly turned to frustration as the Season 2 update barely added significant content to the game.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 is a few weeks away, and players eagerly await the new update. Fortunately, various leaks that have surfaced online shed light on the new content and features players can expect from the update.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 content list leaked

MWIINTEL @MWIINTEL



Season 3:

-2 New Operators, 1 Licensed

-3 New Weapons

-3 Core Maps

-1 Battle Map

-4 Gunfight Maps

-1 Spec Ops Mission

-1 Raid

-Teir 1 Event

-70 Bundles



#ModernWarfareII #MWII #ModernWarfare2 A recently leaked Activision document states the following for futures MWII seasons:Season 3:-2 New Operators, 1 Licensed-3 New Weapons-3 Core Maps-1 Battle Map-4 Gunfight Maps-1 Spec Ops Mission-1 Raid-Teir 1 Event-70 Bundles A recently leaked Activision document states the following for futures MWII seasons:Season 3:-2 New Operators, 1 Licensed-3 New Weapons-3 Core Maps-1 Battle Map-4 Gunfight Maps-1 Spec Ops Mission-1 Raid-Teir 1 Event-70 Bundles#ModernWarfareII #MWII #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/5cCOlFo26C

A Modern Warfare 2 leaker by the name of MWIIntel on Twitter recently shared a list of all the content arriving in the game in Season 3. As per the user, they derived the information from a leaked Activision document that laid out all the upcoming content. The list includes the following:

2 New Operators, 1 Licensed

3 New Weapons

3 Core Maps

1 Battle Map

4 Gunfight Maps

1 Spec Ops Mission

1 Raid

Teir 1 Event

70 Bundles

The Season 2 update of the game only saw the addition of two core maps. One of them is a remade version of the popular Modern Warfare 3 map, 'Dome.' The other is the Valderas Museum, which was available during the beta testing phase of the game but was absent at launch and throughout Season 1. Since players didn't get any "new" content per se, it led to frustration in the game's community.

With the Season 3 update bringing in three new core maps, fans' opinions towards the game will likely change. But that's not all. The game will also receive a new Raid mission, one Tier 1 event, three new weapons, one Battle Map, and more.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Season 02 Reloaded:

New Core 6v6 Multiplayer Map

New RAID episode

New Multiplayer Modes



Season 03 and beyond:

Gunfight

Plunder

🪂 Warzone Ranked Season 02 is almost live, and there’s even more on the way. Here’s a taste of what’s nextSeason 02 Reloaded:New Core 6v6 Multiplayer MapNew RAID episodeNew Multiplayer ModesSeason 03 and beyond:GunfightPlunder🪂 Warzone Ranked Season 02 is almost live, and there’s even more on the way. Here’s a taste of what’s next 👇Season 02 Reloaded:🗻 New Core 6v6 Multiplayer Map🚨 New RAID episode🔥 New Multiplayer ModesSeason 03 and beyond:🔫 Gunfight💰 Plunder🪂 Warzone Ranked

Previously, developers have officially stated that Season 3 will bring back the Gunfight game mode, but no details about its launch were revealed. However, if the leaks hold, then Gunfight will launch with four maps. Moreover, the upcoming Season will see the return of the fan-favorite Plunder mode in Warzone 2 and the Ranked mode.

As of now, the leaked information provides a limited but intriguing glimpse into what players can expect from the upcoming Season 3 update for Modern Warfare 2. It's essential to remember that the leaked details are subject to change and may not represent the final version of the update.

The leaked information suggests that the developers have been working hard to address the game's shortcomings and provide an improved gaming experience for players. While the free-to-play Warzone 2 received a lot of content in Season 2, Modern Warfare, 2 players were disappointed with the developers for providing enough content despite paying a hefty sum for the game.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes