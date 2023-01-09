Three iconic game modes that need to return in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was launched with limited maps and game modes while lacking proper content upon release. New maps and modes were later introduced, but it still does not deliver what the previous iterations did in terms of modes and maps.

Call of Duty games are known for their fast-paced arcade-like gameplay elements, which are possible due to the nature of the game modes and the map design. The latest shooter title, however, lacks some features that have made the franchise a joy to play.

This article discusses a few game modes from the past that are missing in Modern Warfare 2 and need to return this year.

Modern Warfare 2 would benefit from return of Gun Game, Gunfight, and more

Infinity Ward tried to spice up Modern Warfare 2 by introducing new modes such as Prisoner Rescue, Knockout, and Invasion, but that wasn't enough. Over time, developers have added modes such as Tier 1 (Hardcore) and Bounty. Similarly, Shoothouse and Shipment also returned to the title. However, at the time of writing, the game still lacks content delivered by the previous titles.

That said, here are a few game modes that need to return to Modern Warfare 2:

1) Gun Game

Gun Game was first introduced to the Call of Duty series with COD Black Ops. It is a free-for-all deathmatch game mode where players start off with the same weapon. These weapons level up and change with every consecutive kill. The person who goes through all the gun tiers first wins the match.

The mode added some thrill to the game and was also part of the active playlist in Modern Warfare (2019). However, presently, there is no sign of Gun Game coming to MW2.

2) Gunfight

Gunfight is a fairly recent addition to the series. It came to life with Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019). Since then, this mode has also appeared in COD Mobile and COD Black Ops Cold War. It has several iterations, such as Gunfight 1v1, Gunfight 3v3, and Gunfight 3v3 Sniper only/ Melee only.

The team that remains alive after 40 seconds wins the match. However, if members of both teams survive, they will have to capture an Overtime Flag lasting 10 additional seconds. Still, if no one captures the flag, the team dealing the most damage in that round wins. The first team to win six rounds is declared the winner.

In the original version of Gunfight, four players were pitted against each other in a 2v2 scenario.

3) Infected

Infected was first introduced to the series with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and has since appeared in COD Ghosts, Advanced Warfare, Infinite Warfare, and Modern Warfare (2019). In this mode, all players spawn on a map, out of which one becomes randomly infected. The infected player only has a knife to eliminate his enemies.

Every time they eliminate an enemy, that player, too, becomes infected and will have to eliminate the remaining players. Non-infected players or Survivors get a random weapon with which they must prevent themselves from being infected. The match ends when all players on the map are infected, or the game timer runs out.

The return of these iconic Call of Duty game modes in Modern Warfare 2 would be a welcome addition and would set the title at par with previous entries in the series. Although the first-person shooter lacks content, the developers are constantly introducing new modes and maps to ensure the game doesn't turn stale.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

