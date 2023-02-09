Valderas Museum is officially returning to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2

Valderas Museum, one of the most iconic maps from the game's beta phase, is finally returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the upcoming Season. The developers have officially confirmed this on their Season 2 roadmap - all additions to the title in the coming days.

The Valderas Museum map, set in a Spanish museum, is known for its close quarters and long-range combat. Players must navigate the museum's halls using their weapons and tactics to outwit their opponents. The map was featured in the beta and made multiple appearances in the Call of Duty Next reveal trailer.

However, the map was absent during the game's final launch and throughout Season 1. Although fans loved it during the beta, they were disappointed when Modern Warfare 2 finally launched. With the announcement of its return, users are thrilled to see it back in action.

Valderas Map returns to Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 2 update

Call of Duty recently shared all the upcoming changes and additions to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 2. A post on the official COD blog called "Path to Season 2" entailed all such changes and new introductions in detail. Under the "Four Maps for Multiplayer at Launch" section, the developers mentioned that the Valderas Museum map would return to the title with Season 2 and three other maps.

It revealed two Core maps and two Battle maps. The Core maps include Dome (from Modern Warfare 3) and the Valderas Museum. However, unlike the other three maps, the museum map didn't see any images being revealed. This has led to speculations that the map will be arriving with major changes compared to what was seen in the beta.

The Valderas Museum is one of the few maps to play during the game's beta phase. However, it didn't make it to the final release. Players speculated that it was removed due to copyright issues since it replicates a real-life location - the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, California.

Since then, the map has been absent throughout Season 1 and Season 1 Reloaded. Developers didn't provide any reason as, well. But to everyone's surprise, the museum map will be returning to the game in Season 2 along with Dome (Core map), Al-Malik International (Battle Map), and Zaya Observatory (Battle Map).

This is all there is to know about the return of the Valderas Museum map in Modern Warfare 2. Season 2 goes live on February 15, 2023, along with much new content, including new game modes, weapons, Operators, and more.

