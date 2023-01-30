When does Warzone 2 Season 1 Battle Pass end?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 1 has a lot of new content, including two new maps, four new weapons, new Operators, and more. However, the first season of the battle royale title will end soon, and with that, the Season 1 Battle Pass will also conclude.

Warzone 2 arrived with a unique Battle Pass progression system. Unlike previous titles in the series, the new progression system allows players to level up the Battle Pass. In earlier iterations of the game, the Battle Pass had a linear progression system. However, that has changed in the current gen, with users having the ability to unlock sectors with Battle Tokens and acquire the items they want.

This article takes a closer look at the end date of the Season 1 Battle Pass and a brief overview of Season 2.

Everything to know about Warzone 2 Season 1 Battle Pass end date

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62

The Warzone 2 Season 1 Battle Pass was supposed to end on February 1, 2023. However, the developers have delayed the conclusion date by two weeks, which is now scheduled to end on February 15, 2023. This data reflects within the game's Battle Pass timer. As the first Season ends, Season 2 will go live with a host of new content and a brand new Battle Pass.

As revealed by the developers, the conclusion of Season 1 was delayed as they have made several changes to the title for the upcoming Season 2 launch. They have received numerous feedback and input from the game's community and are ensuring that these issues are addressed.

Moreover, they added that the upcoming Season will introduce the iconic Resurgence mode, a new small map, weapons, and many other changes to the battle royale and DMZ modes.

What to expect in Warzone 2 Season 2?

Read the bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience ▶️ bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… https://t.co/q2iG2Ptkit

As the Season 1 Battle Pass ends, Call of Duty, via their official blog, unveiled changes set to arrive in the game during Season 2. Here are a few highlights:

1) Currently, Gulag in Warzone 2 takes place in a 2v2 format. With Season 2, Gulag matches will be conducted in a 1v1 format, just like the community requested.

2) The cash loot that spawns on the map will also be altered. Currently, the lowest denomination of cash available is $100. In Season 2, the minimum amount that can spawn will be $800, and the minimum amount that can be obtained from cash registers will be $500.

3) Loots from dead players will drop on the ground, similar to Warzone 1. Players will no longer have to sift through a dead player's backpack to loot their gear.

4) Loadout drops will return and appear in the first and fifth circles. Moreover, users will be able to buy Loadout drop markers.

These are a few significant changes in Season 2. Apart from these movements, the armor systems will also receive changes.

This is all the known information about the Warzone 2 Season 1 Battle Pass end date. While nothing has been officially confirmed regarding the content of the Season 2 Battle Pass, fans can expect Ronin to be one of the available Operators.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

