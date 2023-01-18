Warzone 2 guide: Location of all the police stations in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode has three police stations spread across different areas of the map, Al Mazrah. They are often heavily guarded by AI combatants and are difficult to get into. However, getting access to one of these locations can be extremely rewarding for the players.

These police stations often hold a revolver, called the Basilisk. Users must acquire this weapon to complete the 'Badge of Honor' mission DMZ. But that's not all, as after obtaining the gun, they will have to get a total of 13 eliminations using it. However, they will only count if these kills are through headshots.

This guide takes a look at all the police stations in Warzone 2' Al Mazrah, where players can get the Basilisk.

All three police station locations in Warzone 2's DMZ

Badge of Honor is a mission assigned to players from the White Lotus faction. As mentioned earlier, in this mission, gamers will have to obtain the Basilisk revolver and get 13 headshot kills with the weapon. Although the contract guidelines suggest that it is "commonly found" in police stations, one has to acquire it only from a police station and not other locations for the mission to progress.

Al Mazrah has a total of three police stations. One of them is located northwest of Al Mazrah City while the other two are situated near Mawizeh Marshlands and Sa'id City. To make it easier to locate them, the image below has been marked with the exact location of all police stations in DMZ.

All locations of police stations in Warzone 2 DMZ's Al Mazrah (Image via Activision)

All police stations will have a large blue emblem with text on the front. These buildings are beige and blue, with white flags hosted on top. Moreover, all police stations have a similar structure on the map and are hard to miss if the players are near one of them.

Police station emblem and structure in Warzone 2's DMZ (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you have gained entry to a police station, you should be able to locate the Basilisk easily. They are often spawned on tables or shelves. However, if there are signs of open doors or empty loot caches, it is likely that someone arrived before you, looted the Basilisk, and left the area. In this case, it is recommended to quickly turn around and head back to the other police stations.

Apart from Basilisk, there is plenty of loot for players to collect. In these police stations, there are armories that can be unlocked with a key. They will contain tons of cash, weapons, and more.

At the moment, these are the only known locations of police stations. Although these places can be difficult to locate, following this guide will make the process easier and allow users to complete the 'Badge of Honor' mission in no time. Players can also keep it as an insured weapon after they find it to complete the second part of the contract.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

