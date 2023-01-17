Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for CDL Moshpit in Season 1 Reloaded

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, CDL Moshpit is an intense and highly competitive game mode. This moshpit offers players a proper Call of Duty League experience. As the gameplay here resembles the professional tier leagues, it puts the players' skills to the test. To ensure they aren't disadvantaged, they must use the correct loadouts to excel in this mode.

This game mode features the same settings and rules in which the Call of Duty League hosts official tournaments. In this moshpit, matches take place in a 4v4 format, where users compete in the following game modes: Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control. All these modes are highly competitive and demand the best from the players.

This guide discusses the best loadout in the game mode as of Season 1 Reloaded to assist users in mastering the CDL Moshpit.

Weapons, perks, equipment, and more to use in Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit

In terms of arsenal, Modern Warfare 2 enables its players to carry the following into battle:

1x Primary Weapon (2x with Overkill Perk)

1x Secondary Weapon

1x Tactical Equipment

1x Lethal Equipment

1x Perk Package (with three perks)

2x Field Upgrades

This guide will cover the best items to assign to each of these slots for the Modern Warfare 2 CDL Moshpit.

Best primary loadout

The TAQ-56 is an amazing Assault Rifle in the game. It is consistent across ranges. The gun features low recoil, moderate fire rate, and brilliant mobility stats. All these attributes combined make the TAQ-56 an unstoppable force in CDL Moshpit's different game modes.

The following attachments are suggested for the TAQ-56:

Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV XLine Pro

TV XLine Pro Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

All these attachments optimize the Assault Rifle for mobility, lower recoil, higher bullet velocity, and higher damage range. This makes weapons extremely deadly in the hands of the right player. Modern Warfare 2 pro Skyz used this loadout to annihilate his professional competition.

Best secondary loadout

Nothing beats the Akimbo X12 for the secondary loadout. Players spawn with this pistol in Warzone 2, and it possesses serious damage statistics. The following loadout is suggested to make the most out of this gun:

Rear Grip: Akimbo X12

Akimbo X12 Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Forge DX90-F Laser: 1mw Pistol Laser

1mw Pistol Laser Magazine: 24 Round Mag

24 Round Mag Trigger action: XRK Lighting Fire

This loadout in Modern Warfare 2 has the potential to take out enemies instantly. The pistol already possesses brilliant damage statistics, and users instantly get to double their damage output with the Akimbo attachment. However, it must be used at close ranges as using Akimbo removes the ability to aim down sight.

Best perk packages

In Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit, the Ultimate perk is disabled. Hence, users are only left with three perks to pick from. While it always comes to personal preference, the perks suggested here provide players with advantages in almost all scenarios one can find themselves in.

For the Base perks, it is advised to use Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad. They protect players from enemies' lethal as well as tactical equipment.

Regarding the Bonus perk, gamers are suggested to use the Cold Blooded perk. It blends well with the equipment recommended in the section below.

Best lethal and tactical equipment

For lethal equipment, users can go for three popular picks: Drill charge, Grenade, and Semtex. Each of these has a use-case scenario. Drill charges are a great way to eliminate enemies hiding behind a cover. Meanwhile, Semtex and Grenades are the perfect lethal equipment to clear a corner and take down enemies holding a site.

When it comes to tactical equipment, players can use Stun, Flash, and Smoke Grenades. Stun Grenades are great for closing a gap with an enemy. Similarly, Flash Grenades are ideal for clearing a room by blinding enemies and taking them down easily. Smoke Grenades, on the other hand, are an amazing tool to hold down a site and cut off the vision of adversaries.

Best field upgrades

For Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit, only two Field Upgrades are truly worth using: Dead Silence and the Trophy System. Dead Silence, as the name suggests, silences the player's footsteps and allows them to go behind enemy lines virtually undetected. This is a great Field Upgrade for users who love to play aggressively.

The Trophy System prevents enemy projectiles from hitting the targeted location. It is placed on the ground and can prevent enemy flashes, grenades, missiles, etc. This Field Upgrade is especially important in modes such as Hardpoint and Control.

The loadouts and equipment for Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit as of Season 1 Reloaded mentioned herein are targeted toward the majority. However, individual playstyles may differ, and users can tweak them as per their preference.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

