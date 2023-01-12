Warzone 2 guru JGOD ranks the best perk packages to use in Season 1 Reloaded

Popular Warzone 2 content creator JGOD is certainly no stranger to the Call of Duty community. The CoD guru is well-known for his in-depth research on various aspects of the game, as well as his opinion pieces. In a recent video, the content creator expressed his opinion on all eight of the perk packages available in the title and ranked them accordingly.

Perks are unique items in Call of Duty games that offer certain advantages to the players on the battlefield. Although players can customize perk packages in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 comes with eight predefined perk packages. They cannot be tweaked and players must use them as they are.

Considering that they're no longer customizable in the battle royale title, JGOD ranked them on the basis of usefulness so that players can make informed decisions when it comes to picking perk packages.

JGOD reveals the best perk packages to use in Warzone 2

In his latest video, JGOD discussed all eight perk packages in Warzone 2 and ranked them. The YouTuber provided his opinion and explained why a certain package deserves the rank that he has assigned to it. The following perk packages are currently available in the game:

Vanguard

Commando

Specter

Scout

Sentinel

Warden

Weapon Specialist

Recon

All of the perk packages have been listed below in the order that JGOD has ranked them:

A Tier

Vanguard

Vanguard perk package (Image via Activision)

When it comes to the A Tier, JGOD believes that only Vanguard deserves this spot. This particular perk package consists of Double Time and Bomb Squad as its Base Perks, Resupply as a Bonus Perk, and High Alert as the Ultimate Perk.

According to JGOD, this combination of perks works best in Warzone 2 and provides players with everything they need to handle any situation.

B Tier

Commando

Commando perk package (Image via Activision)

The Commando perk package contains Scavenger and Strong Arm as the Base Perks. The Bonus Perk is Fast Hands, which allows for faster reloads and can be a game changer in the middle of a gunfight. Lastly, this perk package's Ultimate Perk is High Alert.

Specter

Specter perk package (Image via Activision)

The Specter package contains Double Time and Tracker as its Base Perks, with Double Time being extremely useful for evading unfavorable situations.

It also includes Spotter as the Bonus Perk and Ghost as the Ultimate Perk. Ghost allows players to hide from enemy UAVs, keeping them safe from appearing as a red dot on the mini-map.

Warden

Warden perk package (Image via Activision)

The Warden Perk package has Double Time and Strong Arm as the Base Perks, Fast Hands as the Bonus Perk, and Quick Fix as the Ultimate Perk. This option is fairly unique as it brings both Double Time and Fast Hands together into a single package, which can be rather useful for players who like to play aggressively.

Recon

Recon perk package (Image via Activision)

The final entry in the B Tier is the Recon Perk package, with Double Time and Tracker as the Base Perks. It has Focus as its Bonus Perk and Birdseye as the Ultimate Perk.

Focus reduces flinching during gunfights, which can certainly give players an advantage in intense combat. Moreover, this package comes with Double Time, an extremely useful option in the vast map of Al Mazrah.

C Tier

Sentinel

Sentinel perk package (Image via Activision)

The Sentinel perk package only has two useful perks, which are Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad. Although Quick Fix is praised within the community, JGOD believes that it's only viable in Modern Warfare 2 and not in Warzone 2. He stated that this perk only works when players are out of shields, which is a rare occurrence in the battle royale title.

D Tier

Scout

Scout perk package (Image via Activision)

In general, this package only has two essential Perks, i.e., Focus and Ghost. Unfortunately, the rest of the perks in this package are not useful enough in Warzone 2, pushing it down to the D Tier.

F Tier

Interestingly, JGOD skipped the E Tier completely to move down to the F Tier. He assigns the final and the remaining perk package to this tier, which is none other than Weapon Specialist.

Weapon Specialist

Weapon Specialist perk package (Image via Activision)

JGOD discusses that none of the perks in this package are truly useful in Warzone 2. Even if Overkill does allow users to equip two primary weapons, all of the other perks in this package negatively impact its overall value.

This is how JGOD ranks the presently available perk packages in Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded. It should be noted that this is merely JGOD's opinion and only provides a generic view of the game's perks.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes