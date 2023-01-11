Warzone 2 guru JGOD reveals the overpowered optic that no one is using

JGOD is no stranger to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 community. The content creator—often called a Call of Duty guru—recently published a video on his YouTube channel discussing various long-range optic sights. He went in-depth and compared four sights mostly used for engagements over long distances. While all of them were great optic sights, one of those four stood out.

Warzone 2 is a large open world that consists of varied terrains. Gunfights aren't limited to close ranges and will occur across vast areas. With Al Mazrah being a huge map, it is often difficult to properly spot enemies in longer ranges. This problem calls for optical sights with higher zooming capabilities so that players can keep track of their targets.

This guide discusses the methodology of JGOD's tests and the outcome of his comparison.

JGOD analyzes various long-range optics in Warzone 2 and shares his interesting findings

JGOD is well versed with various elements of the games and does thorough research to deliver his fans up-to-date information. In the above video, he started by testing four popular long-range optics in the game: Iron Sights, Aim OP-V4, SZ Holotherm, and the VLK 4.0 Optic.

He tested them out in a long-distance scenario on the map Taraq to find that the zoom level of the iron sight and the Aim OP-V4 were almost identical. Similarly, the other two sights, SZ Holotherm and VLK 4.0 Optic, also possessed the same zoom levels at each other. Since the Iron Sights and Aim OP-V4 didn't possess the zoom levels of the latter, they were eliminated from the test.

JGOD also compared the SZ Holotherm to the VLK 4.0 Optic and mentioned that the VLK sight produces a glint, which might give away the player's position. As a result, the SZ Holotherm was a clear victor.

SZ Holotherm bug allows players to see enemies with the Cold Blooded perk equipped (Image via @JGOD on YouTube)

JGOD's research did not end there. Due to a bug in the game, the SZ sight, which is not supposed to detect enemies with the Cold Blooded perk equipped, ends up detecting them. He hopped into a private lobby to test it out with a Cruise Missile killstreak to confirm this info. However, the missile failed to detect them, and it was confirmed that the perk was working as intended.

The implication here is that the optic sight had a bug, and it now allows players to see their enemy targets in all instances, even through smoke. Such a bug has resulted in an overpowered long-range that he urges his fans to use before Activision fixes the problem.

As JGOD revealed in the video, the SZ Holotherm long-range optic sight in Warzone 2 seems to be the ideal choice across various circumstances that one might find themselves in Call of Duty's latest Battle Royale game.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

