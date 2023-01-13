The X12 pistol reportedly does more damage in Warzone 2 than in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share the same weapon collection. Although they are expected to behave somewhat the same in both games, a YouTuber called 'TrueGameData' has found the opposite to be true when it comes to the X12 pistol.

The popular Call of Duty YouTuber recently discussed his findings in a video posted on his official channel. In his tests, the X12 pistol dealt almost 40% more damage in Warzone 2 than in Modern Warfare 2. He also tested other weapons, but they behaved as expected and performed similarly in both titles.

TrueGameData's findings about the X12's performance in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Both MW2 and WZ2 launched with a fairly balanced arsenal. While some weapons outperform others in their respective classes, the developers, through patches, ensure that each one remains competitive.

The most recent Season 1 Reloaded (December 19, 2022) update came with numerous bug fixes and weapon balance changes. One particular change from the patch stood out in TrueGameData's eyes. The patch note read:

Akimbo P890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS have received a damage reduction against armored opponents

To test this out, the content creator hopped into a Warzone 2 match. He began his examinations with the X12 since it is the first weapon players spawn with in the game.

TrueGameData started off by doing chest shots. He found that in a long-range scenario (over 15 meters), the X12 dealt a whopping 41 damage to the chest with armor. In Modern Warfare 2, the pistol only deals 29 damage at that range.

The YouTuber then decided to close the gap. The next test was conducted at a nine to 15-meter range. Shockingly, the X12 dealt 52 damage. In similar ranges, the pistol would deal only 36 damage in MW2.

Damage stats of X12 in WZ2 and MW2 (Image via @TrueGameData on YouTube)

Unsatisfied with the results, TrueGameData decided to get up close and personal with the target, setting the distance to less than nine meters. However, the results didn't change. In this range, the X12 dealt 62 damage in Warzone 2 and only 42 in Modern Warfare 2.

Bamboozled by the findings, TrueGameData decided to test other weapons in the game. However, all the guns delivered similar results in both titles except for the M4.

The content creator claimed that the M4 only showed minor discrepancies. However, he had no damage statistics to share, as the tests were conducted in a public lobby, and it's difficult to conduct these experiments in such scenarios.

This is all you need to know about the X12 in the two Call of Duty games. The weapon is broken in Warzone 2 and can deal as much damage as an LMG or Battle Rifle.

Considering it's the weapon one spawns with, the X12 will be deadly in the hands of the right player.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

