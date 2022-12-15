Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes: All weapon adjustments

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded's patch notes were just released on the game's official website. The mid-season update brought several changes and improvements to both titles. Apart from introducing a new gun to the current roster, it also made several adjustments to the weapon statistics. These alterations are huge and have the potential to disrupt the prevailing meta.

Season 1 kicked off with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on November 16. The update brought a new map to Modern Warfare 2, along with two new weapons for both titles. The changes that patch offered didn't affect the guns in the games much. However, with time, the developers have been able to collect enough data to make certain in-depth adjustments to the weapons. This article covers all the gun changes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Shotguns, SMGs, and Riot Shields have received significant changes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Season 1 Reloaded has delivered numerous updates that the community has wanted for a while. The following are all the weapon adjustments:

General

Akimbo P890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS have received a damage reduction against armored opponents.

Fixed an issue causing shotguns to inconsistently display the broken armor hitmarker.

Assault Rifles

Kastov-74u

Small reduction to close damage; three hits to kill requires at least one chest hit.

M13B

Blocking underbarrel launcher and shotgun on 7” Bruen B-M20 barrel

Kastov 545

Increase to muzzle velocity

Small decrease to hip spread

Increase close damage

Increase to chest damage multiplier

Submachine Guns

MX9

Increased movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed on the 32-round magazine.

VEL 46

Reduced hip spread

Increased movement speed

Increased far damage

Handguns

Basilisk

Blocking Basilisk compensators and flash hider on the FTAC ARROW barrel.

Adding muzzle attachment usage on the FTAC ARROW barrel: LOCKSHOT KT85, SA LEVELER 55, CRONEN DARK KX30.

.50 GS

Reduced hip spread

Increased one-hit headshot range

Increased damage range

Increased neck and upper shoulder location damage multipliers

Increased bullet velocity

Increased damage range on SA LONGSHOT - 50 and SA TYRANT FIFTY barrel

Shotguns

Shotguns can no longer kill fully armored players in one shot

Expedite 12

Added guard category:

TV CF40 Guard

AZ-40 Shotguard

AZAROV T15

Melee

Riot Shield

Reduced movement speed

Reduced melee damage to 3 hit kill

Shield movement animation improvement

Longer switch time pulling out throwing knife when riot shield is equipped

Launchers

JOKR

Missiles no longer land out of bounds when targeting a wall on the edge of a map.

Improved the thermal readability when aiming in.

New weapon

Chimera

With an integrated suppressor and slow, high-energy subsonic .300 BLK rounds, the Chimera is adept at close-quarters combat. Subsonic Ammo hides kill skulls from the enemy team.

Unlockable via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle

These are all the changes that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought. It not only delivers updates related to weapon statistics but also adds the final gun that was promised in the Season 1 content roadmap.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

