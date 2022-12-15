Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes: All weapon adjustments

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded's patch notes were just released on the game's official website. The mid-season update brought several changes and improvements to both titles. Apart from introducing a new gun to the current roster, it also made several adjustments to the weapon statistics. These alterations are huge and have the potential to disrupt the prevailing meta.
Season 1 kicked off with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on November 16. The update brought a new map to Modern Warfare 2, along with two new weapons for both titles. The changes that patch offered didn't affect the guns in the games much. However, with time, the developers have been able to collect enough data to make certain in-depth adjustments to the weapons. This article covers all the gun changes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.
Shotguns, SMGs, and Riot Shields have received significant changes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Season 1 Reloaded has delivered numerous updates that the community has wanted for a while. The following are all the weapon adjustments:
General
- Akimbo P890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS have received a damage reduction against armored opponents.
- Fixed an issue causing shotguns to inconsistently display the broken armor hitmarker.
Assault Rifles
Kastov-74u
- Small reduction to close damage; three hits to kill requires at least one chest hit.
M13B
- Blocking underbarrel launcher and shotgun on 7” Bruen B-M20 barrel
Kastov 545
- Increase to muzzle velocity
- Small decrease to hip spread
- Increase close damage
- Increase to chest damage multiplier
Submachine Guns
MX9
- Increased movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed on the 32-round magazine.
VEL 46
- Reduced hip spread
- Increased movement speed
- Increased far damage
Handguns
Basilisk
- Blocking Basilisk compensators and flash hider on the FTAC ARROW barrel.
- Adding muzzle attachment usage on the FTAC ARROW barrel: LOCKSHOT KT85, SA LEVELER 55, CRONEN DARK KX30.
.50 GS
- Reduced hip spread
- Increased one-hit headshot range
- Increased damage range
- Increased neck and upper shoulder location damage multipliers
- Increased bullet velocity
- Increased damage range on SA LONGSHOT - 50 and SA TYRANT FIFTY barrel
Shotguns
- Shotguns can no longer kill fully armored players in one shot
Expedite 12
- Added guard category:
- TV CF40 Guard
- AZ-40 Shotguard
- AZAROV T15
Melee
Riot Shield
- Reduced movement speed
- Reduced melee damage to 3 hit kill
- Shield movement animation improvement
- Longer switch time pulling out throwing knife when riot shield is equipped
Launchers
JOKR
- Missiles no longer land out of bounds when targeting a wall on the edge of a map.
- Improved the thermal readability when aiming in.
New weapon
Chimera
- With an integrated suppressor and slow, high-energy subsonic .300 BLK rounds, the Chimera is adept at close-quarters combat. Subsonic Ammo hides kill skulls from the enemy team.
- Unlockable via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle
These are all the changes that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought. It not only delivers updates related to weapon statistics but also adds the final gun that was promised in the Season 1 content roadmap.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.
Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.