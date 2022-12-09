Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: What are Gun Screens and how to equip them?

Gun Screens are a new addition to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. These are unique customization elements that can be attached to weapons. They display numerous statistics, such as headshot counts, kills and deaths, the number of eliminations acquired with the gun being used, and more.

Gun Screens can be acquired via the Battle Pass or by buying bundles that contain such trackers. They replicate the watches that were available in Modern Warfare (2019) and are similar to the kill counter on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive weapon skins. This article will offer a closer look at Gun Screens in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and the procedure for equipping them.

Brief overview of Gun Screens in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

In Modern Warfare (2019), Gun Screens were available as watches that could be equipped on the character's wrist. However, in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, they are directly attached to the weapon. They add to the games' customizability and come with numerous important pieces of information. These are tiny screens that are connected to the guns themselves. They have different faces, just like a watch, as well.

Chronophobia Gun Screen (Image via Activision)

Gun Screens arrived with the Season 1 Battle Pass in both games. There are currently five of these items in both games combined, and they are:

Chronophobia

Endless Black

Hell of a Timepiece

Listless

Time is Money

Step-by-step guide to equipping Gun Screens in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Equipping a Gun Screen is fairly simple. However, due to the complicated user interface, you might find it difficult to navigate to the relevant customization area. This is why you should follow the steps below:

1) Launch your desired game (MW2 or WZ2) and head over to the Weapons tab.

2) Now select a class and equip your favorite gun in the Primary Weapon slot.

3) Once done, access the Gunsmith 2.0 menu for that weapon.

4) From there, select the Customization tab at the top of the screen.

5) Next, select Gun Screen adjacent to the Camo box.

Selecting the Gun Screen customization section (Image via Activision)

6) Now, a horizontal list of all the available Gun Screens in the game will appear.

7) Select the one you want, and you're done. Now, head into a match and test your new Gun Screen.

Equipping the Endless Black Gun Screen (Image via Activision)

That sums up this guide concerning Gun Screens in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While these items don't provide any competitive advantage in a match, they are a fun addition to have. Furthermore, being able to view stats in the middle of a game by merely glancing at the weapon could be extremely useful.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

