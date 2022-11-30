Can you combine weapon camos in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features some of the best weapons camouflaged in the series. Along with the numerous Mastery Camos, the guns offer various challenges to the user, which, when accomplished, rewards them with beautiful skins that players can use to display their achievements.

Modern Warfare 2 focuses on customizability. It allows fans to tweak every minor aspect of their experience. This is evident within the Gunsmith 2.0 system, weapon tuning, graphical settings, accessibility options, and more.

Everything fans need to know about combining camos in Modern Warfare 2

To answer the central question of whether players can combine two or more unique camos, the simple answer is no. As of right now, there is no way gamers can combine different camos to arrive at a unique camo. However, there's a way through which players can go about mixing colors on weapons.

To do so, players must own a weapon blueprint that gives some color to the gun's body. Numerous such blueprints can be acquired via the in-game Store, completing tiers in the Season 1 Battle Pass, or other rewards acquired through the beta testing phase and the Vault Edition.

Once such a blueprint is acquired, implement a base camo on the gun. It is essential to note that this won't work with Mastery Camos - Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion.

The section below provides a step-by-step guide to combining camos with blueprints.

How to combine colors in Modern Warfare 2 weapons?

As previously mentioned, combining camos with blueprints would require gamers to own a blueprint that provides the gun with a makeover. Once everything is in order, follow the steps below:

1) Head to the Weapons tab in Modern Warfare 2 and select a Custom Loadout.

2) Proceed to equip the gun with the blueprint. In this case, the Side Impact blueprint for the X13 Auto pistol is being used. It was a reward for playing the beta of the game.

Side Impact without camo (Image via Activision)

3) Go to Customize and navigate to the Camo section.

4) Equip a camo that suits the weapon or blends well with the blueprint color schemes. To highlight the differences, Neon Pink base camo was picked here.

Side Impact with Neon Pink (Image via Activision)

That is all there is to it. Once done, the gun will appear as if it was created by combining camos.

While it isn't directly possible, mixing the base camos with the color accents of the weapon blueprints delivers beautiful results and often grabs the attention of other players in the lobby, inquiring as to how the user obtained it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

