How to reload cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

One of the many features that are lacking from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is the ability to cancel weapon reloads. Both games did away with the ability to cancel reloads on all guns to focus on realism. While this has brought about immersion and a realistic approach to gunfights, it negatively impacts the pace of gameplay.

Reload cancelations have been a feature in all Call of Duty games except in the latest installment. As the name suggests, this method enables players to cancel their weapon reloads by eliminating the entire reload animation.

This technique isn't present in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, fans have found a way to accomplish this strategy. This guide will take a closer look at the process of canceling reloads in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Canceling reloads in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 requires proper timing

In Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, if players begin reloading their weapons, they will have to sit through and watch the entire animation take place. Unlike in previous titles, the cancelation doesn't work by sprinting or switching guns halfway through the reload.

So if a user is halfway through reloading and proceeds to switch guns or sprint, they will have to go through the complete reload animation before they can shoot again.

However, the Call of Duty community recently discovered a way to cancel reloads across the board. But it isn't easy to execute as it requires proper timing and reaction time.

Once players get the hang of it, the process is quite easy to accomplish as it builds into muscle memory.

Here's how you can reload cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

Canceling reload in MW2 and WZ2 (image via Activision)

1) Begin reloading the weapon. Depending on your system, the buttons will be different. For PC, by default, it is 'R,' for PlayStation it is 'Square,' and for Xbox, it is 'X.'

2) As soon as the reload animation starts, switch to your other weapon. To do this on a PC, the default binds are '2' and 'Mouse scroll wheel,' for PlayStation, it is 'Triangle' and on Xbox, it is 'Y.'

3) Now, switch back to the weapon for which you canceled the reload, you would have successfully achieved reload animation.

The time window is very short to accurately execute this technique. You will have to switch weapons before the magazine even leaves the gun. If the magazine is pulled from the gun, the cancelation won't take place and you will have to wait until the complete animation takes place.

It is recommended to try it out in private lobbies and once you have mastered it, head into public games.

This is all there is to know about canceling reloads in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. This technique requires effort and practice to be able to consistently execute it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

